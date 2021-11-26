How to change your name in Warzone & Vanguard

Wondering how to change your Warzone name? You’re not alone. Whether on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, or PC — changing your Warzone and Vanguard gamertag is easy to do.

You’ve probably noticed a wide variety of names while playing Warzone or multiplayer (whether in Vanguard or Black Ops Cold War). That’s because changing your gamertag is so easy that people are able to get creative and weird whenever they want.

No matter your system or Call of Duty title, the process for switching up your name is similar. The only rules are that you can’t change it more than three times over six months and that you can’t use any profane language in your new tag.

If you do want to change your name, you can either do it through the actual in-game client or simply through CoD’s website on your phone or computer. Here’s how to get it done.

How to change your name in Warzone and Vanguard: In-game

To change your name in Warzone or Vanguard, you have to change your Activision ID. This means that the name change will apply across all CoD titles that you use said Acti ID for.

If you decide you want to change things up while in the game, doing so is very simple:

Open Call of Duty: Warzone or Vanguard Click “Options” while on the home screen Select “Account” Click “Activision Account” Choose “Change Display Name” Enter your new gamertag, click “confirm,” and enjoy your new identity

How to change your name in Warzone and Vanguard: Online

As for the process if you want to do it from your mobile or computer browser, this method is also fairly simple:

Log into your Activision account on the Call of Duty website Select “Profile” from the drop-down menu on the top-right corner Select “Basic Info” Scroll down and click “Edit” next to “Activision ID” Type in your new gamertag (it may ask you to verify over email) Click “Save” and get ready to log in as a new demon next time you boot the game up

It’s worth noting that you earn the ability to change your name via a “name change ticket” once every six months. And you can only hold two of said tickets in your account at one time.

So if you want to change your name, check how many name changes you have available. At most, you’ll be able to change your tag twice in a six-month period. After that point, you’ll need to wait for another chance.