Apex Legends players compare “overpriced” skins to Warzone bundles

Published: 22/Dec/2020 11:20

by Jacob Hale
Apex Legends players are growing increasingly frustrated with the price of skins and other cosmetics in the Apex store — now comparing them to the more modestly-priced Warzone bundles.

The price of cosmetics in Apex Legends has long been a divisive issue among players. For a high-tier skin, for example, you’re likely going to be set back around $20 which, while many people are happy to pay, there is also a significant number who are not.

That’s made the store a sour topic of conversation for many Apex players, especially considering how many awesome cosmetics there are in the game, and the possibility that many players are unable to justify the cost.

To further prove their point, one player has compared the price of Apex skins to one of the new cosmetic bundles in Warzone — and they’re not impressed.

This Wraith skin, for example, costs 1,800 Apex Coins, but players will need to pay $19.99 for the 2.150 AC bundle.

In terms of battle royale titles, Warzone is still kind of the new kid on the block. It came out a couple of years after Apex, but with the fact that it’s a Call of Duty battle royale, was always bound to be an immediate hit, and for that reason it’s been one of Apex’s biggest competitors in the BR market.

As with all games in the space, though, there are some elements that players want from others. For example, Fortnite’s Reboot Van was seemingly a direct imitation of Apex’s Respawn Beacon. Now, players are calling for the Apex devs to look to the Warzone store for inspiration, impressed by what the CoD game is offering.

As shown in the example provided by Lord_Despairagus on Reddit, for the price of 2400 CoD Points (or $19.99), Warzone players get not only a skin, but multiple weapon blueprints, a new melee weapon, a charm, a ‘quip’, an emblem and a spray.

The Warzone cosmetic bundles offer a few extra items on top of the skin being sold.

This is in stark comparison to Apex, in which you’ll often have to spend that $20 just getting the skin alone, with no other cosmetic items bundled with it — and this is the point the Reddit post aims to make.

Many of the comments agree with the sentiment of the post, calling Apex skins “overpriced” and commending Activision for the effort that goes into their cosmetic bundles, especially at that price point.

Of course, there will have been countless hours put into market research, as well as plenty of other data to support Respawn’s pricing decisions and, needless to say, if the price wasn’t working for them, it would be reduced.

Whether Warzone inspires them to make changes to store prices remains to be seen.

Apex Legends

Leaked Apex Legends trailer reveals new Fight Night event skins

Published: 21/Dec/2020 12:59

by Connor Bennett
The trailer for Apex Legends’ Fight Night collection event has been leaked, showing an early look at the Pathfinder Town takeover location and some brand new skins. 

As Apex Legends has grown and grown, Respawn has not only bolstered their cast of characters by adding new ones, but they’ve also given some lore to the fan-favorite legends that have been there since day one.

This has come through the new quests, comic books, and the popular Town Takeover events where a legend is given their own themed point of interest on the map. Previously, Bloodhound and Octane have both had popular spots with Trials and the Gauntlet.

Leaks revolving around Season 7 revealed that Pathfinder would be next – with him getting a boxing arena-like location on Olympus. Now, a leaked trailer has given us a first proper look at it. 

The loveable robot is getting some shine in the Fight Night event.

Pathfinder Town Takeover first look

The trailer, which would normally be released around the time the event goes live, was posted by Apex Legends leaker SomeoneWhoLeaks on December 21.

In the short clip, new skins for Pathfinder, Crypto, Gibraltar, Bloodhound, Wattson, Caustic, Loba, and Revenant are shown, along with the confirmation of the Fight Night event name. 

Additionally, there are brief glimpses at the new Pathfinder location. As previous leaks suggested, it is a fighting arena, and players have to jump into the ring to pull off their moves. What’s even more interesting is that there aren’t any weapons shown inside the ring, and it’s actually all melee action. 

In one of the wide shots of their new arena, there does appear to be some sort of forcefield around the ring – so, it could be the case that as you pass through the field, you are limited to melee only. 

Obviously, we’ll just have to wait and see as to what Respawn says when the event is officially announced, but given we don’t have a concrete date for its arrival, it is just a waiting game.