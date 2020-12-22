Apex Legends players compare “overpriced” skins to Warzone bundles

Apex Legends players are growing increasingly frustrated with the price of skins and other cosmetics in the Apex store — now comparing them to the more modestly-priced Warzone bundles.

The price of cosmetics in Apex Legends has long been a divisive issue among players. For a high-tier skin, for example, you’re likely going to be set back around $20 which, while many people are happy to pay, there is also a significant number who are not.

That’s made the store a sour topic of conversation for many Apex players, especially considering how many awesome cosmetics there are in the game, and the possibility that many players are unable to justify the cost.

To further prove their point, one player has compared the price of Apex skins to one of the new cosmetic bundles in Warzone — and they’re not impressed.

In terms of battle royale titles, Warzone is still kind of the new kid on the block. It came out a couple of years after Apex, but with the fact that it’s a Call of Duty battle royale, was always bound to be an immediate hit, and for that reason it’s been one of Apex’s biggest competitors in the BR market.

As with all games in the space, though, there are some elements that players want from others. For example, Fortnite’s Reboot Van was seemingly a direct imitation of Apex’s Respawn Beacon. Now, players are calling for the Apex devs to look to the Warzone store for inspiration, impressed by what the CoD game is offering.

As shown in the example provided by Lord_Despairagus on Reddit, for the price of 2400 CoD Points (or $19.99), Warzone players get not only a skin, but multiple weapon blueprints, a new melee weapon, a charm, a ‘quip’, an emblem and a spray.

This is in stark comparison to Apex, in which you’ll often have to spend that $20 just getting the skin alone, with no other cosmetic items bundled with it — and this is the point the Reddit post aims to make.

Many of the comments agree with the sentiment of the post, calling Apex skins “overpriced” and commending Activision for the effort that goes into their cosmetic bundles, especially at that price point.

Of course, there will have been countless hours put into market research, as well as plenty of other data to support Respawn’s pricing decisions and, needless to say, if the price wasn’t working for them, it would be reduced.

Whether Warzone inspires them to make changes to store prices remains to be seen.