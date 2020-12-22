 Brutal Warzone glitch makes Cold War attachments visible through walls - Dexerto
Call of Duty

Brutal Warzone glitch makes Cold War attachments visible through walls

Published: 22/Dec/2020 0:35

by Michael Gwilliam
A new glitch has been discovered in Call of Duty: Warzone that makes Black Ops Cold War’s flashlight attachment (and potentially others) able to be seen through walls and doors.

Warzone’s launch within the confines of Black Ops Cold War Cold War has been met with a lot of controversy from players. Now, with guns from both BOCW and Modern Warfare being included, some unwanted glitches have surfaced.

The flashlight attachment in BOCW can be pretty useful, unlocked for guns at a relatively low level, and do their job at highlighting enemy players from a fair distance away

Because of this, the flashlight has become a staple on maps such as Cartel where enemies are often hiding in the tall grass near the B flag on domination. Furthermore, some have been using it on their weapons in Warzone as well, not to mention the ground-loot guns that come with it attached.

Activision
Players may want to think twice before using the flashlight in Warzone.

You would think too, that due to Warzone’s map sizes, the flashlight would be a great go-to attachment, and that could be the case if it wasn’t for some brutal glitches.

As demonstrated on Warzone Reddit page, a player was waiting inside of a room in a building on Verdansk and could see an enemy’s flashlight literally clip through the door.

With the opponent’s position given away without them even realizing it, the player was able to blow them away the second the door opened, getting the down before moving in for the kill.

PSA- Flashlight attachments can be seen clipping through walls from CODWarzone

It does seem like the enemy player may have shown up briefly on the Redditor’s map just before they opened the door, but if they didn’t notice, the fact that the attachment gave away their position could be enough to push people away from the flashlight.

So far, it seems like this bug is only affecting Mounted Flashlight, but it’s possible that it could end up applying to the Nightstalker Spotlight and the Tiger Team Spotlight as well, since those offer the same type of effect.

Of course, this could just end up being as the developers intended, because certain attachments, such as Modern Warfare’s 5mw and Tac Lasers, can be seen from far away. So far, there hasn’t been any comment from the devs on the bug, so be sure to be on the lookout for it in the patch notes fore future updates.

Call of Duty

$100K Toronto Ultra Warzone tournament: schedule, teams, stream, format

Published: 21/Dec/2020 21:23 Updated: 21/Dec/2020 21:42

by Albert Petrosyan
Toronto Ultra / Treyarch / Ghost Gaming / FaZe Clan / Royal Ravens

With Season 1 of Warzone now fully underway, following its integration with Black Ops Cold War, the Call of Duty League’s Toronto Ultra are hosting a $100,000 ‘Holiday Feast’ tournament for the battle royale.

There’s nothing like a $100,000 competition to help spice up the holiday season for competitive Warzone players. For Toronto Ultra, this is the second such tournament they’ve organized for CoD’s popular battle royale – the trio of NICKMERCS, Swagg, and DiazBiffle took the first one in August.

Now, fast-forward to December, and a plethora of CDL pros and content creators will once again be taking center-stage in Verdansk, and we’ve got everything you need to know below.

How to watch Toronto Ultra Warzone event: schedule & stream

This event is taking place on Tuesday, December 22 starting at 10 AM PT / 1 PM PT / 6 PM GMT and expected to last about seven hours (more details in the format section). It’s being streamed live on the official Call of Duty Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded below for your convenience.

The Call of Duty League’s Clint ‘Maven’ Evans and Joe ‘MerK’ DeLuca are taking care of the live casting and commentary.

Toronto Ultra Warzone Holiday Feast teams & players

As with the Ultra’s previous $100K competition, this one also features numerous big-name CDL pro players and content creators. The full list of all the teams and rosters have not been announced yet, but it appears they’re inviting a “captain” for each team who then gets to choose the other two players.

Here are the confirmed invitees so far:

  • TeeP
  • Gotaga
  • Vikkstar
  • Aydan
  • NICKMERCS
  • LEGIQN

We’ll be updating this list as more players get announced, so make sure to check back here regularly.

Toronto Ultra Warzone Holiday Feast format, scoring & prize breakdown

This is a 30-team Trios competition that employs the popular “kill race” format, meaning that all of the teams will be competing in public lobbies. Points are earned through eliminations and placements in each match based on the following breakdown:

Toronto Ultra Warzone event scoring format
Toronto Ultra
The scoring format for Toronto Ultra’s $100K Holiday Feast Warzone tournament.

This event is split into two rounds, the first one taking four hours and the second one, two and a half. Once the first round is up, each team’s best five matches are calculated based on the scoring format and added together, which determines their place in the overall standings after the first four hours. The top 12 teams from round one then advance to the second round.

All 12 teams who make it to round two will earn a portion of the $100,000 prize pool, with $35,000 going to first place. Here’s the full prize breakdown:

Toronto Ultra Warzone event prize breakdown
Toronto Ultra
The prize breakdown for Toronto Ultra’s $100K Holiday Feast Warzone tournament.

Make sure to check back here once the tournament has wrapped up for a detailed post-event recap, including highlights and the full final placements.