 NICKMERCS shows off AK74u Warzone loadout to compete with Mac 10 - Dexerto
NICKMERCS shows off AK74u Warzone loadout to compete with Mac 10

Published: 22/Dec/2020 13:22

by Jacob Hale
NICKMERCS AK74u loadout Warzone
Activision/YouTube: NICKMERCS

NICKMERCS Warzone

Popular Twitch streamer Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff is one of the go-to names for Warzone players looking to bolster their loadouts and maximize their chances of winning in Verdansk, and this AK74u class could be one to look out for.

Since the Black Ops Cold War integration with Warzone on December 16, we’ve seen all of the BOCW weapons added to the game, bringing a shifting meta and new dynamic in many gunfights, especially on the new Rebirth Island map in the Resurgence game mode.

One gun that’s become almost essential in Warzone — especially with the R9-0 ‘fire shotgun’ nerf — is the Mac-10 submachine gun, which is a truly face-melting SMG up close.

That said, if you’re looking for an alternative to the Mac-10, the AK74u seems to be next in line, and Nick thinks it could compete with the new SMG.

Black Ops Cold War AK74u
Activision
The AK74u is one of the most popular weapons in Black Ops Cold War.

NICKMERCS AK74u Warzone loadout

Black Ops Cold War players will certainly be familiar with the AK74u, as it became SMG of choice following the MP5 nerf at the start of the game, and that trend looks to be continuing in Warzone.

If you haven’t fully leveled or unlocked the Mac-10 yet, or you just want a new gun to use, NICKMERCS’ AK74u loadout could be the one for you. Here’s how he sets his up:

  • Muzzle: Spetsnaz Compensator
  • Stock: No Stock
  • Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip
  • Ammunition: 50 Rnd VDV Fast Mag
  • Rear Grip: Spetsnaz Field Grip

There’s no doubt you will have been melted by a Mac-10 or two since the launch of Warzone Season 1, but if you’re looking to beat them without joining them, this highly accurate, high-damage AK74u might be the solution.

While the Cold War assault rifles have struggled to keep up with those that were already popular in Warzone, such as the Kilo 141, the close-range SMGs have been excelling as a secondary carry, so this is bound to win most gunfights in close-quarters, especially if your opponent is still using Modern Warfare weapons.

Whether it’s as good as the Mac-10 remains to be seen, but this will definitely help you get a few more kills and is well worth trying out.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends players compare “overpriced” skins to Warzone bundles

Published: 22/Dec/2020 11:20

by Jacob Hale
Price and Apex Legends' Loba on Warzone map
Respawn Entertainment/Activision

Warzone

Apex Legends players are growing increasingly frustrated with the price of skins and other cosmetics in the Apex store — now comparing them to the more modestly-priced Warzone bundles.

The price of cosmetics in Apex Legends has long been a divisive issue among players. For a high-tier skin, for example, you’re likely going to be set back around $20 which, while many people are happy to pay, there is also a significant number who are not.

That’s made the store a sour topic of conversation for many Apex players, especially considering how many awesome cosmetics there are in the game, and the possibility that many players are unable to justify the cost.

To further prove their point, one player has compared the price of Apex skins to one of the new cosmetic bundles in Warzone — and they’re not impressed.

Apex Legends wraith Void Prowler skin
Respawn Entertainment
This Wraith skin, for example, costs 1,800 Apex Coins, but players will need to pay $19.99 for the 2.150 AC bundle.

In terms of battle royale titles, Warzone is still kind of the new kid on the block. It came out a couple of years after Apex, but with the fact that it’s a Call of Duty battle royale, was always bound to be an immediate hit, and for that reason it’s been one of Apex’s biggest competitors in the BR market.

As with all games in the space, though, there are some elements that players want from others. For example, Fortnite’s Reboot Van was seemingly a direct imitation of Apex’s Respawn Beacon. Now, players are calling for the Apex devs to look to the Warzone store for inspiration, impressed by what the CoD game is offering.

As shown in the example provided by Lord_Despairagus on Reddit, for the price of 2400 CoD Points (or $19.99), Warzone players get not only a skin, but multiple weapon blueprints, a new melee weapon, a charm, a ‘quip’, an emblem and a spray.

Warzone Ghost Grim Reaper cosmetic bundle
Reddit: Lord_Despairagus
The Warzone cosmetic bundles offer a few extra items on top of the skin being sold.

This is in stark comparison to Apex, in which you’ll often have to spend that $20 just getting the skin alone, with no other cosmetic items bundled with it — and this is the point the Reddit post aims to make.

Many of the comments agree with the sentiment of the post, calling Apex skins “overpriced” and commending Activision for the effort that goes into their cosmetic bundles, especially at that price point.

Of course, there will have been countless hours put into market research, as well as plenty of other data to support Respawn’s pricing decisions and, needless to say, if the price wasn’t working for them, it would be reduced.

Whether Warzone inspires them to make changes to store prices remains to be seen.