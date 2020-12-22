NICKMERCS shows off AK74u Warzone loadout to compete with Mac 10 - Dexerto

Popular Twitch streamer Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff is one of the go-to names for Warzone players looking to bolster their loadouts and maximize their chances of winning in Verdansk, and this AK74u class could be one to look out for.

Since the Black Ops Cold War integration with Warzone on December 16, we’ve seen all of the BOCW weapons added to the game, bringing a shifting meta and new dynamic in many gunfights, especially on the new Rebirth Island map in the Resurgence game mode.

One gun that’s become almost essential in Warzone — especially with the R9-0 ‘fire shotgun’ nerf — is the Mac-10 submachine gun, which is a truly face-melting SMG up close.

That said, if you’re looking for an alternative to the Mac-10, the AK74u seems to be next in line, and Nick thinks it could compete with the new SMG.

NICKMERCS AK74u Warzone loadout

Black Ops Cold War players will certainly be familiar with the AK74u, as it became SMG of choice following the MP5 nerf at the start of the game, and that trend looks to be continuing in Warzone.

If you haven’t fully leveled or unlocked the Mac-10 yet, or you just want a new gun to use, NICKMERCS’ AK74u loadout could be the one for you. Here’s how he sets his up:

Muzzle: Spetsnaz Compensator

Spetsnaz Compensator Stock: No Stock

No Stock Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Spetsnaz Grip Ammunition: 50 Rnd VDV Fast Mag

50 Rnd VDV Fast Mag Rear Grip: Spetsnaz Field Grip

There’s no doubt you will have been melted by a Mac-10 or two since the launch of Warzone Season 1, but if you’re looking to beat them without joining them, this highly accurate, high-damage AK74u might be the solution.

While the Cold War assault rifles have struggled to keep up with those that were already popular in Warzone, such as the Kilo 141, the close-range SMGs have been excelling as a secondary carry, so this is bound to win most gunfights in close-quarters, especially if your opponent is still using Modern Warfare weapons.

Whether it’s as good as the Mac-10 remains to be seen, but this will definitely help you get a few more kills and is well worth trying out.