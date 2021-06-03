The REAL REASON behind Dallas Empire’s struggles - Dexerto

Dallas Empire continue to struggle after benching Huke. With a T8 finish at the CDL Stage 3 Major, the defending champs dropped FeLo and brought in Vivid. But is this hot seat the real reason for Crimsix & co’s. struggles on Empire?

Ex-LA Guerrillas man Vivid struggled in his debut week against the Toronto Ultra and the London Royal Ravens, but it wouldn’t be fair to pin the issue on Vivid himself, considering how Dallas have performed in recent weeks.

The Reverse Sweep team discusses what Crim, Hastr0 and Rambo Ray need to do to get Dallas back to the top of the Call of Duty League.

