TeeP’s Warzone 2 squad irate as “corny” bug prevents nuke completion

Warzone 2’s nuke challenge has seen several major bugs in Season 1 and TeeP’s squad was hit with a devastating one just on the cuff of pulling off a Champion’s Domination.

The Champion’s Quest nuke challenge is Warzone 2’s most difficult feat. It requires squads to go on a five-game win streak just to get started and to win a sixth game in a very specific way in order to be completed.

TeeP and co. were on the verge of pulling it off when an enemy team beat them to an objective, and the last-minute interference was enough to bug things out and derail their progress entirely.

TeeP’s Warzone 2 squad fails nuke challenge thanks to heartbreaking bug

Former CoD pros TeeP, Apathy, and Slacked joined up with Symfuhny to make a run at a nuke and they got within spitting distance of the finish line.

The squad was on their way to collect the last of three elements when an enemy squad beat them to the final piece of the element puzzle and picked it up for themselves.

The opposing team fought hard to keep it away, but was ultimately picked off and the pros kept rolling.

It wasn’t until TeeP’s unit attempted to loot the element back that they noticed something was up.

“T’s not in here, it’s gone,” they announced.

Naturally, no one on the squad was happy about the situation. A chorus of complaints reigned down for the rest of the game even as they claimed a sixth victory.

“There’s no way that T bugged out on that one,” Symfunhy groaned, with TeeP complaining about how far they had to chase the interfering squad.

This is just one of many bugs that players are hoping will get patched up with the release of Season 2 on February 15.