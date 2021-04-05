TeeP joins Envy as a Warzone content creator - Dexerto

Team Envy has announced that retired CoD pro and CDL analyst Tyler ‘TeeP’ Polchow has joined the esports org as a Warzone content creator and streamer.

As a pro player, TeeP enjoyed one of the longest, most consistently successful careers in top-level professional CoD. A Call of Duty World Champion with 18 Major wins to his name, he’s also known for forming half of the longest-running duo in the history of the game’s pro scene with Patrick “Aches” Price.

The signing with Envy is somewhat of a homecoming for the 28-year-old, who competed for the organization’s Call of Duty team from 2015-2016.

“Tyler is a legend in the Call of Duty community, and we’re thrilled to bring him back to Envy,” Andrew Peterman, Chief Content Officer at Envy Gaming said. “He’s developed a fanbase as a competitor, host, and now content creator. It’s a perfect fit for our organization given our roots in Call of Duty and recent World Championship.”

This article is currently being updated…