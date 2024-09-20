Teep explains why Call of Duty®: Black Ops 6 provides a dopamine rush every match

Warzone streamer and former professional Call of Duty player and coach Tyler ‘Teep’ Polchow sat down with Dexerto to discuss Black Ops 6 – and the feel-good gameplay it provides.

Teep has been involved in the competitive CoD community for over 15 years, playing just about every title in the series. After getting his hands on the latest Treyarch project, Teep shared his thoughts about what makes BO6 special.



From diverse maps, a new movement system, and an exciting weapon pool, Teep explained why this title deserves the Black Ops name.

What impressed you most about BO6?

What impressed me most about Black Ops 6 so far is that they are focused on having the gameplay feel good, which is, at its core, what we all really want right?

What are you thoughts on Omnimovement, after getting to grips with it?

The fluidity of the movement was a lot of fun and the amount of clips and crazy plays you are going to be able to do with it is going to be a blast so can’t wait to get involved with that.

In development, Treyarch wanted BO6 to look “grounded and realistic”. What did you make of the game’s look and vibe?

The maps feel unique. They’re definitely focused on the pace of play. They want to have these high engagement situations. Players can hop in and try to drop 100 kills. Even like the hitmarker sounds and the headshot sounds and that’s what I’ve always appreciated about Treyarch and Black Ops titles. I definitely got that feel in BO6.

In what ways has BO6 changed and improved on other Black Ops games?

Treyarch has just come out with some of the coolest guns. Obviously the Tanto is a lot of fun to use. The Jackal was amazing. You get like a good dopamine rush. It feels good the way that the Perks stack up too. If you stack triple red Perks, you get your health back faster. You get a little speed boost and you start moving. So when you start to really get in that flow, it feels better in this game so far than it has in recent titles.

What’s your favorite map you’ve played?

Babylon. Moving and grooving, dropping four, five, or six pieces is a good time. That’s probably one of my better games in the Beta.

