Swagg unveils meta XM4 Warzone loadout to rival AK-47 in Season 6

The XM4 has been climbing Warzone’s meta rankings in Season 6 and Kris ‘Swagg’ Lamberson has the perfect loadout for you to use.

While the Cold War AK-47 continues to dominate Warzone’s AR meta, the XM4 has started to creep into contention. Not only does this Assault Rifle come packed with high damage, but the gun’s recoil is also incredibly easy to manage – an area the AK-47 struggles with.

The XM4 is a great pick for those that want a strong close to mid-range rifle that can quickly tear through multiple enemies. If you’re after a new AR pick or just wish to increase your KD, then Swagg’s XM4 loadout is a fantastic option.

Swagg’s XM4 loadout

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 13.5″ Task Force

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Ammunition: 45 Rnd

Swagg’s XM4 loadout is all about boosting the gun’s DPS and damage range, which makes this AR a great choice for both Rebirth Island and Verdansk. First up on the attachment list is the Agency Suppressor and 13.5″ Task Force barrel.

Both these attachments increase the XM4’s damage, range, and bullet velocity. Not only does this help make hitting long-range targets easier, but it also ensures you’re getting the most out of the Axial Arms 3x.

After all, this optic relies heavily on attachments that enable you to hit distant targets. Like most Cold War rifles, the Field Agent Grip is a must. This is because it greatly decreases the XM4’s horizontal and vertical recoil, which enables you to remain accurate without the need for any drastic recoil management.

Lastly, the 45 Rnd mags give you just enough ammo to take down multiple foes without drastically impacting the XM4’s ADS time. It’s certainly not hard to see why Swagg managed to secure a dominant 30-kill game with this loadout, so be sure to take it for a spin when you next drop into Verdansk.