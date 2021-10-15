Swagg creates “no recoil” AK-47 Warzone loadout that’s perfect for Season 6

The Cold War AK-47 is currently dominating Warzone and Kris ‘Swagg’ Lamberson has the perfect “no recoil” loadout for you to use in Season 6.

Warzone’s AR meta is constantly shifting with each update, bringing new guns and loadouts into the spotlight. The latest weapon to receive a great deal of attention is that of the Cold War AK-47. This punchy AR has proven to be a popular pick in Season 6, especially amongst Warzone pros like Swagg.

Unlike its Modern Warfare counterpart, the Black Ops AK-47 is perfectly viable across the frozen fields of Verdansk. Whether you’re looking to increase your KD or just want an AR you can rely on, then Swagg’s AK-47 is a must-pick loadout.

Advertisement

Swagg’s AK-47 loadout

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

Barrel: 20″ Spetsnaz RPK Barrel

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Ammunition: 45 Rnds

Unlike our own AK-47 loadout, Swagg’s build is purely aimed at reducing the gun’s recoil. This means you can beam down foes at range without the need to wrestle for control. First up is the GRU Suppressor, which reduces the AK-47’s vertical recoil pattern and helps with the gun’s bullet velocity.

Read More: Best Warzone Assault Rifle class loadouts

The added sound suppression and damage range also give you the best opportunities to snag those mid-range kills. Combine this with the horizontal recoil control from the Spetsnaz Grip and you have a recipe for an incredibly accurate AR.

Meanwhile, the 20″ Spetsnaz RPK Barrel also provides an added 10% damage range and 25% to bullet velocity. Having a barrel attachment that helps secure long-range kills is incredibly important, especially if you’re not running a sniper as your secondary.

Advertisement

Due to the reduced recoil and added range, Swagg has utilized the Axial Arms 3x optic. While the 3.0x magnification makes securing those all-important head and body shots much easier, the 20ms hit to ADS speed can make using it in close-quarters scenarios a little trickier.

In fact, it’s often best to just switch out to one of Warzone’s best SMGs, such as a Mac 10 or OTs 9, when you need a more reactive playstyle. Lastly, the 45 Rnds provide just enough ammunition to down a couple of targets without impacting ADS speed.

Swagg picked up 27 kills with this AK-47 loadout, so it’s not hard to see why this Russian rifle has been so dominant in Warzone Season 6.