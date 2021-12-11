Swagg reveals best Warzone assault rifle loadout following EM2 nerf

The Warzone Pacific update brought over 40 new Vanguard weapons in the mix and following a nerf to the Cold War EM2, Swagg shows why the BAR is the game’s best assault rifle.

In the December 9 Warzone update, the meta Cold War weapons like the EM2 and OTs 9 were hit with heavy nerfs.

This could’ve been in an effort to make room for the newly integrated Vanguard guns and one specifically that Swagg is calling the “best assault rifle in Warzone.”

Following all the nerfs to Cold War and Modern Warfare guns, Swagg is now leaning on the BAR as the go-to AR in Warzone.

Swagg claims BAR is best Warzone assault rifle

As seen in the picture above, Swagg utilizes all 10 attachment slots that the BAR has. Here is a list of all of them:

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: CGC 30” XL

CGC 30” XL Optic: G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock: Pistol Grip Custom

Pistol Grip Custom Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Magazine: .50 BMG 40 Round Mag

.50 BMG 40 Round Mag Ammo Type: Hollow Point

Hollow Point Perk: Hardscope

Hardscope Perk 2: Fully Loaded

Swagg opts for the CGC 30” XL and the Polymer Grip as these both work extremely well to control the recoil on the gun as well as reduce flinch when being shot at.

In his gameplay, he shows off how the slow-firing AR is actually very strong on Caldera. Multiple times he is seen melting people in three to four bullets with no recoil on his gun.

Prior to the Pacific update, guns like the EM2 and AK-47 dominated the long-range meta but Swagg sees that changing soon. “The BAR is probably one of my favorite ARs. I think it’s the best, especially after the update, after they nerfed the EM2.”

With the meta is still developing, it is best to try out different weapons until you find something you like but the BAR is looking to compete with the already popular Automaton and Swagg thinks this is the go-to weapon in Warzone.