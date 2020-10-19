 Swagg reveals $15,000 Warzone gaming setup & PC specs - Dexerto
Swagg reveals $15,000 Warzone gaming setup & PC specs

Published: 19/Oct/2020 17:36 Updated: 19/Oct/2020 17:40

by Jacob Hale
FaZe Swagg Warzone gaming
Instagram: swagg_

Call of Duty streamer and YouTuber Swagg has given fans a look at his $15,000 gaming setup which he uses to dominate in Verdansk, and it looks like any gamer’s dream.

Swagg has had a slow but sure rise to success in Call of Duty content creation, and Warzone has helped him absolutely explode. Having joined FaZe Clan early in 2020, he’s since seen tumultuous growth on both his YouTube and Twitch channels.

As such, he’s managed to build out his gaming setup to near-perfection, and he’s now decided to show it off to his fans.

In his gaming room, Swagg has two PCs (one for streaming, one for gaming) as well as a multitude of equipment to get both his content and his gameplay in top shape.

Swagg joins FaZe
Instagram: swagg_
Swagg joined FaZe Clan in April, shortly after the launch of Warzone in Modern Warfare.

Obviously, there are two key features to Swagg’s setup: his streaming PC and his gaming PC. These will be the most expensive but also the most integral parts of his setup.

Here are the specs for his two PCs, which even include a brand new, highly sought after MSI GeForce RTX 3090 GPU.

Parts Gaming PC Streaming PC
Case NZXT H710i NZXT H710i
GPU MSI GeForce RTX 3090 VENTUS 3X ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2080Ti
CPU Intel i9-10900K ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2080Ti
CPU Cooler NZXT Kraken Z73 Liquid Cooler with LCD Display NZXT Kraken Z73 Liquid Cooler with LCD Display
Motherboard MSI MEG Z490 Godlike E-ATX ASUS X570 ROG Crosshair VIII Hero
RAM G.SKILL Trident Z Royal Series 32GB
@3600mhz		 G.SKILL Trident Z Royal Series 32GB
@3600mhz
RGB NZXT Aer RGB 2 Fans & RGB Cable Comb Accessory NZXT Aer RGB 2 Fans & RGB Cable Comb Accessory
SSD Samsung 970 EVO Plus 2TB M.2 Drive Samsung 970 EVO Plus 2TB M.2 Drive
HDD Seagate Barracuda 4TB hard drive Seagate Barracuda 4TB hard drive
PSU N/A EVGA SuperNOVA 850 G5 80 Plus Gold

Obviously, the PCs are just the base of what Swagg uses. He also shows off a fair few SCUF Gaming controllers that he uses, a small selection of his complete collection, that will often cost in excess of $200 each.

He also shows off his streaming equipment which includes Elgato keylights, a Blue Yeti microphone, a camera and lens worth well over $1000, and a 240Hz MSI gaming monitor. Here’s some of the bigger equipment that Swagg specifies he uses:

  • SCUF controllers (~$200 each)
  • MSI Oculux-NXG251R 240hz 1ms G-Sync gaming monitor (approx. $400)
  • Sony A6400 camera ($750+)
  • Sony SEL28F20 FE 28mm Lens ($448)

All in all, this setup is what any gamer would absolutely love to have in their home, but it definitely comes at a cost.

Call of Duty

Warzone player discovers perfect way to counter Airport tower campers

Published: 19/Oct/2020 14:47

by Jacob Hale
Activision

Share

Warzone

A Warzone player has found the perfect way to counter campers in the Verdansk Airport tower, and it might be the best way to bait those annoying players out and get across the runway.

If you’ve played Warzone even once, you’ll know exactly which tower we mean: the one north of Airport that has only one way up, from which players can easily camp, scout out enemies and lay fire upon those trying to rotate to zone.

Even with the inclusion of external ziplines to many tall buildings in Verdansk, the tower still doesn’t have one, meaning that once players are up there, it’s incredibly difficult to get them down.

Typically, you’ll struggle in a straight gunfight against these players — so what you need to do is bait them out, instead, and capitalize when they’re distracted.

Warzone airport tower helicopter
Activision
Tower campers are among some of the most annoying players in Warzone.

As showcased below by NadxCH, a helicopter could be your key to infiltrating the tower — though not how you might think.

While many people will have tried to attack head-on while in a helicopter, the plan instantly falls flat if the tower campers have a rocket launcher or explosives of some sort, that will see you and your team come crashing down instantly.

Instead, you need to assign a teammate to fly past in the helicopter after landing up top, and strike while the iron is hot. While the designated driver flies the heli in one direction, you’ll need to jump off the top and plan your parachute perfectly to land in the control room while the opponents have their back turned and are distracted.

Obviously, this will often be easier said than done. Jumping off the top of the tower and timing everything right to land in the control room is a skill you’ll have to practice over and over again to get right, so you’ll have to be confident you can pull it off first.

Secondly, you’ll have to rely on the enemy team being distracted by the helicopter. They likely will be, and will want to take it down while it’s so close, which is why it’s the perfect opportunity to strike.

Otherwise, you might find yourself trapped while trying to traverse the map — and there are few worse types of players to die to than those in Airport tower.

