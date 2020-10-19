Swagg reveals $15,000 Warzone gaming setup & PC specs - Dexerto

Call of Duty streamer and YouTuber Swagg has given fans a look at his $15,000 gaming setup which he uses to dominate in Verdansk, and it looks like any gamer’s dream.

Swagg has had a slow but sure rise to success in Call of Duty content creation, and Warzone has helped him absolutely explode. Having joined FaZe Clan early in 2020, he’s since seen tumultuous growth on both his YouTube and Twitch channels.

As such, he’s managed to build out his gaming setup to near-perfection, and he’s now decided to show it off to his fans.

In his gaming room, Swagg has two PCs (one for streaming, one for gaming) as well as a multitude of equipment to get both his content and his gameplay in top shape.

Obviously, there are two key features to Swagg’s setup: his streaming PC and his gaming PC. These will be the most expensive but also the most integral parts of his setup.

Here are the specs for his two PCs, which even include a brand new, highly sought after MSI GeForce RTX 3090 GPU.

Parts Gaming PC Streaming PC Case NZXT H710i NZXT H710i GPU MSI GeForce RTX 3090 VENTUS 3X ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2080Ti CPU Intel i9-10900K ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2080Ti CPU Cooler NZXT Kraken Z73 Liquid Cooler with LCD Display NZXT Kraken Z73 Liquid Cooler with LCD Display Motherboard MSI MEG Z490 Godlike E-ATX ASUS X570 ROG Crosshair VIII Hero RAM G.SKILL Trident Z Royal Series 32GB

@3600mhz G.SKILL Trident Z Royal Series 32GB

@3600mhz RGB NZXT Aer RGB 2 Fans & RGB Cable Comb Accessory NZXT Aer RGB 2 Fans & RGB Cable Comb Accessory SSD Samsung 970 EVO Plus 2TB M.2 Drive Samsung 970 EVO Plus 2TB M.2 Drive HDD Seagate Barracuda 4TB hard drive Seagate Barracuda 4TB hard drive PSU N/A EVGA SuperNOVA 850 G5 80 Plus Gold

Obviously, the PCs are just the base of what Swagg uses. He also shows off a fair few SCUF Gaming controllers that he uses, a small selection of his complete collection, that will often cost in excess of $200 each.

Advertisement

He also shows off his streaming equipment which includes Elgato keylights, a Blue Yeti microphone, a camera and lens worth well over $1000, and a 240Hz MSI gaming monitor. Here’s some of the bigger equipment that Swagg specifies he uses:

SCUF controllers (~$200 each)

MSI Oculux-NXG251R 240hz 1ms G-Sync gaming monitor (approx. $400)

Sony A6400 camera ($750+)

Sony SEL28F20 FE 28mm Lens ($448)

All in all, this setup is what any gamer would absolutely love to have in their home, but it definitely comes at a cost.