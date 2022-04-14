Swagg reveals deadly PP19 Bizon Warzone loadout after recent “buff”

The PP19 Bizon received a change to its damage in the new Warzone update, and Swagg has created the perfect loadout you can use to capitalize on this recent change.

While the MP40 and the Owen Gun continue to dominate Warzone’s best SMG rankings, the recent April update has made adjustments to the PP19 Bizon, fixing existing damage issues.

Now, the fast-firing weapon will deal more consistent damage when hitting right-side extremities. While this change doesn’t make it a meta pick by any means, it does improve its viability in the popular battle royale.

In order to showcase just how lethal the Bizon can be in Caldera and Rebirth Island, Swagg has created a lethal loadout that greatly capitalizes on this recent change.

Swagg’s PP19 Bizon Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: 8.7″ Steel

Laser: 5mW Laser

Stock: No Stock

Magazine: 84 Round Helical Mags

The PP19 Bizon is known for its fast rate of fire and incredible ammo capacity, which makes it a great choice for those that wish to claim multikills in bigger, squad-based modes. Unlike some other SMGs in its class, the Bizon also has a decent range.

This is particularly true when it’s equipped with the Monolithic Suppressor and 8.7″ Steel Barrel. While these attachments won’t give you the range needed to effectively take down foes in mid-range firefights, they can help eliminate those that try to flee from close-quarter encounters.

Next up is the 5mW Laser and No Stock, which greatly enhance your mobility. Everything from ADS time, sprint to fire, movement speed, and even hipfire is greatly increased. This makes the Bizon great for outmaneuvering and flanking around your opponents. Meanwhile, the added hipfire can give you the edge over even the quickest ADS weapons.

Rounding things off at the bottom is the 84 Round Helical Mags. As we stated earlier, one of the major advantages of using the Bizon is having access to this colossal magazine attachment. Simply hold down the trigger and let the bullets fly.

The recent PP19 Bizon damage fix may not make this Modern Warfare weapon meta, but Swagg’s loadout is certainly worth giving a try.