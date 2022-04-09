Swagg claims once dominant Warzone tactical rifle is “broken” again in Season 2

Warzone content creator and competitor Swagg has claimed that the DMR marksman rifle – once Verdansk’s top dog by a huge margin – is back to its former glory after the Season 2 Reloaded update.

Fans of Warzone will be well accustomed to how the game’s weapon metas work, with each season (and major patch) usually followed by a quick reshuffling of weapon popularity as players work out which are best to secure wins.

Currently, the Vanguard MP40 occupies the top spot and has for some time. With Season 3 on the horizon, we can anticipate that changing and a new weapon making a run for top spot.

For now, though, it’s Season 2 Reloaded and, according to Warzone creator Swagg, one marksman rifle is back on the up.

Swagg’s “broken” DMR Warzone loadout in Season 2 Reloaded

In an April 9 YouTube video, Swagg explained that relative nerfs mean the DMR is “broken” again in Warzone, this time allowing players to drop enemies with unerring ruthlessness in Caldera.

Early on in Black Ops Cold War’s life cycle, the DMR emerged as the unequivocal best weapon in the game, dropping enemies incredibly quickly and consistently thanks to its accuracy and lack of recoil.

“They’ve nerfed so many long-range guns that you allow guns like the DMR to rise again,” he said. “In the right hands, it’s so good now… Some say this gun is like the bogeyman, it doesn’t go away.”

Thankfully, the Warzone competitor did drop his specific DMR loadout, which is detailed below:

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 20.8″ Task Force

20.8″ Task Force Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip

Field Agent Foregrip Magazine: 30 Round

It certainly looks back to its Verdansk-best in the hands of Swagg, and it is rising up the list of Warzone’s most popular weapons – albeit still some way off where it once was.

Players will need something more suited to close-range engagements if they rock the DMR, like the aforementioned MP40.