Swagg discovers forgotten Warzone SMG loadout is actually hitscan monster

Warzone has been out for well over a year but Swagg has just discovered a forgotten P90 SMG loadout makes the weapon a hitscan monster.

There are over 100 guns within the realm of Call of Duty: Warzone and each can be customized thousands of ways.

Even though we are on the cusp of welcoming in Warzone’s new map and Vanguard integration, people are still going back and finding new setups for weapons.

As the days of Verdansk are numbered, Swagg revisited an old weapon in the P90 that he optimized to become a hitscan beast.

Swagg’s P90 hitscan loadout

As seen in the picture above, Swagg goes for attachments that give the P90 a faster rate of fire as this makes it as close to hitscan as possible.

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: FSS 10.6” Pro

FSS 10.6” Pro Laser: 5mW Laser

5mW Laser Rear Grip: Rubberized Grip Tape

Rubberized Grip Tape Perk: Sleight of Hand

He opts for the FSS 10.6” Pro for the barrel as this heavily increases the rate of fire and the damage range of the P90.

Swagg also utilizes the Rubberized Grip Tape to make the recoil very easy to control and the gun shoots extremely fast. He pairs this up with Sleight of Hand as he isn’t using a bigger mag and only had 50 bullets in each clip.

In his gameplay, Swagg displays the power this weapon has by melting opponents in literal seconds of running into them.

According to WZRanked, the P90 is ranked 55th out of 89 primary weapons in popularity and is the sixth-lowest submachine gun. However, with this class that Swagg shows off, it can turn into one of the best in its class.

Next time you drop into Verdansk or even into the new Warzone Pacific map, give this loadout a try and watch your enemies melt in front of your eyes.