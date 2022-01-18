Swagg creates “no recoil” STG44 Warzone loadout that feels like an aimbot

The STG44 remains one of the most dominant Assault Rifles in Warzone, and Pro CoD player Faze Swagg has shown off the perfect loadout to help you tackle Caldera.

Ever since CoD Vanguard got integrated into Warzone, the STG44 has emerged as the meta Assault Rifle that is dominating Caldera. While the new Cooper Carbine, along with a few old favorites, gave it a run for its money, the WWII rifle remains top dog.

Caldera has seen a mixed reception among the community, but there’s no doubt that the vintage Vanguard weapons seem to suit the new map right now.

After so many Warzone updates, nerfs, and buffs, it can be tough to find the right setup that fits the game in its current state. Luckily, CoD pro Swagg has shown off the perfect STG44 loadout, which feels like you’re using an “aimbot.”

Swagg’s “no recoil” STG44 Warzone loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: VDD 760mm 05B

VDD 760mm 05B Optic: G16 2.5x scope

G16 2.5x scope Stock: VDD 34S Weighted

VDD 34S Weighted Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags

7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Perk: Focus

Focus Perk 2: Fully Loaded

In his new video, Swagg details his perfect STG44 setup to help fire you to victory in Caldera. “Since the update, no recoil, this thing is a legit laserbeam,” Swagg said in the clip.

The loadout starts with the Recoil Booster, which helps buff the fire rate at the cost of some accuracy. Don’t worry, though, we’ll make this up with other attachments.

In terms of barrels, Swagg opts for VDD 760mm 05B. This not only significantly boots overall accuracy but offers more range to help with those long shots.



Then he used the VDD 34S Weighted stock and M1941 Hand Stop underbarrel to claw back some more recoil control and stability when firing. The Polymer Grip also helps in this department, making the STG44 a menace at mid-range.

Optics can often be down to personal preference, but Swagg has gone for G16 2.5x scope in this loadout. While does help with accuracy at long range, it doesn’t restrict visibility or mobility like a fully-fledged sniper scope.

7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags keep you locked and loaded for longer fights, while the Fully Loaded Perk means you didn’t have to worry about scrounging for more ammo. Finally, Swagg uses Focus to meet the gun on target even when you’re taking fire yourself.



But don’t take our word for it, check out Swagg’s video above to see this overpowered STG44 loadout in action during a 30-kill game. And be sure to try it this loadout the next time you drop into Caldera for a match.