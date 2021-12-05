Swagg claims one Vanguard weapon will dominate Warzone Pacific update

With the brand-new Warzone Pacific update, players will get access to 40 Vanguard weapons, but Swagg claims the M1 Garand will take over the game.

The Warzone Pacific update is scheduled to release on December 8, bringing a new map and 40 Vanguard guns.

These weapons can have up to 10 attachments and could certainly shake up the current meta.

Warzone star Swagg thinks that one specific weapon is extremely good and should “take over” the Pacific map.

Swagg thinks M1 Garand will be best Warzone Vanguard weapon

With 40 guns coming to Vanguard, all of them have the chance to erupt into the meta. But Swagg believes that the M1 Garand, which is already in Warzone, will be the best of the bunch.

In his YouTube video, he shows off how versatile this weapon is at both medium and long range. The M1 Garand does a great job at taking down enemies in just three bullets.

He used the Heirloom M1 Garand which was available in the Season 6 battle pass for players that reached tier 72.

Here are the attachments for the blueprint:

Muzzle: Mk. 2 Stabilizer

Mk. 2 Stabilizer Barrel: Cooper 25″ Custom

Cooper 25″ Custom Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock: Cooper Adjustable

Cooper Adjustable Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine: Extended Mags

Extended Mags Rear Grip: Grooved Reargrip

Grooved Reargrip Perk 1: Acquisition Perk 1

While these attachments are preset due to it being a blueprint, Swagg thinks there is room to make this marksman rifle even stronger. “With the right attachments it’s going to take over Warzone in general.”

Players can go ahead and grind Call of Duty: Vanguard right now and have the weapon leveled up so when the update drops on December 8, they’ll be ready to jump right into the action.