Warzone’s new map name has been hiding in plain sight since Modern Warfare

Warzone’s new Pacific map – known as Caldera and dropping on December 8 – has actually been hiding under players’ noses since Call of Duty: Modern Warfare in the form of a weapon blueprint.

For the first time in the Warzone’s history, we will be getting a full-scale battle royale map not based on the original Verdansk that dropped way back in March 2020. Caldera has been confirmed by Raven and Activision – a massive Pacific environment bringing luscious mountains and sun-soaked rainforests to Warzone.

It will launch on December 8 for players who own this year’s title, Call of Duty: Vanguard. Those who don’t will have to wait an extra 24 hours for it to launch.

However, CoD players have now realized that the new map has been hiding under the noses of players for over a year.

Redditor ‘Rubinsk‘ shared an image of the Caldera blueprint of the VLK Rogue shotgun, which was released back in the Spring of 2020 as one of Modern Warfare and Warzone’s DLC weapons.

It is a legendary version of the shotgun, and comes equipped with Dragon Breath rounds.

Its description reads: “Burn them to the ground with the Caldera Shotgun and make sure they’re good and crispy with the all-new Dragon’s Breath Rounds.”

The Redditor themself commented: “Found this on the store. Coincidence? I think not.”

It does appear to have been one of the first clues players received for Caldera, with the gun launching in April of 2020.

As much as it’s a little easter egg, it also shows the time and dedication Raven have invested into the new map, with suggestions it has been worked on for well over a year.

Players are incredibly excited for the map to drop, and they don’t have much longer to wait.