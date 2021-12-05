“One shot” VLK loadout makes it one of Warzone’s best shotguns

Popular Warzone YouTuber TheKoreanSavage has been showing some love to the VLK Rogue shotgun, and has a loadout that lets you put enemies on the ground with just one shot.

Ever since the start of Warzone, shotguns have had a few moments in the spotlight. Whether it was when the battle royale was just full of Modern Warfare guns, or after the Cold War integration, they’ve always been a trusty sidearm.

Currently, you’ll struggle to find a true meta loadout that utilizes a shotgun – even though players have given some love to the anti-cheater class of a Riot Shield, shotgun, and stun grenades to fight back against aimbots.

However, with Verdansk about to go away, and players being locked into Rebirth Island until Caldera launches, shotguns should get some love. And that’s where the VLK Rogue could shine once again.

While it didn’t crack the meta, the VLK Rogue packed a punch in the early days of Warzone thanks to its Dragon’s Breath magazine attachment that does exactly what it sounds like, and deals fire damage to enemies.

As popular Warzone YouTuber TheKoreanSavage also points out, it has “ridiculous” one-shot potential thanks to its headshot multiplier, which makes it a viable weapon if you’re sneaking around Verdansk.

Though, as some popular VLK builds opt for either the 16′ Warlord or 6′ Revolt barrel, the YouTuber instead opts for the VLK CZAR barrel and pairs it with the ever-popular FORGE TAC Marauder muzzle. This may reduce movement speed ever so slightly, but it does buff the shotgun’s damage range.

One-shot VLK Rogue Warzone loadout

Muzzle : FORGE TAC Marauder

: FORGE TAC Marauder Barrel : VLK Czar

: VLK Czar Laser : 5MW Laser

: 5MW Laser Stock : No Stock

: No Stock Magazine: 6-R Dragon’s Breath

As the YouTuber shows a handful of times, landing a headshot with the weapon will leave your enemies on the floor, demanding that their teammate comes and picks them back up.

Body and limb shots will deal a decent amount of damage, but you’ll need two or three shots to finish off a foe if you don’t land the headshot.

While WZRanked stats has the VLK Rogue as the 87th overall weapon when it comes to usage, don’t be shocked if you find people running it on Rebirth for a little bit.