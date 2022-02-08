Swagg claims “nuts” FFAR Warzone loadout is better than MP40

The MP40 has dominated Warzone ever since Vanguard weapons were added to the roster. Thanks to this insane loadout from FaZe Swagg, the FFAR might be about to replace it as Caldera’s top dog.

As Raven introduces new buffs and nerfs, the Warzone meta is constantly swapping and changing. With each new update, weapons that were all but forgotten have become absolute beasts, while some of the most powerful guns have had some of their sting taken away.

But ever since Caldera launched, and Vanguard weapons made their way into Warzone, the MP40 has remained the go-to for many players. According to CoD pro FaZe Swagg, however, this FFAR loaded could mean the Cold War weapon is here to steal the MP40’s throne.

Advertisement

Swagg meta Cold War FFAR Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Suppressor

Suppressor Barrel: 21.2″ Ranger

21.2″ Ranger Stock: Raider Stock

Raider Stock Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

Serpent Wrap Ammunition: STANAG 50 Rnd

Although listed as an Assault Rifle, the FFAR is absolutely devastating in close-quarters combat, helping it rival the game’s best SMGs. Formally one of the most popular weapons in Warzone, Swagg feels this loadout makes “its TTK, compared to a lot of the Vanguard guns, ridiculous. It just kills so fast and has great range.”

The Suppressor boosts the weapon’s already impressive bullet velocity, while also buffing the ADS speed to help you get those critical shots in early. The 21.2″ Ranger Barrel further improves bullet velocity, which is crucial for the gun looking to overtake the MP40.

Next up, Swagg goes for the Raider Stock to drastically buff mobility to make navigating those tight corridors a breeze. Paired with the Serpent Wrap, which cuts sprint to fire times, the FFAR becomes a menace, especially when you’re sprinting around buildings.

Advertisement

Finally, he opts for STANAG 50 Rnd, so you don’t have to worry about running out of ammo in a crucial fight.

Don’t just take our word for it, you can see the loadout in action in the video above entitled “Goodbye MP40, Hello FFAR.” Swagg notched up 27 kills in a single game using the kitted-out FFAR, pulling off some insane shots at close-range.

“The plays I had with this gun were just nuts, it felt so good,” Swagg said in his video. “This is one of my favorite metas of all time.”

If you’re tired of using the MP40 game in game out, the mobility and bullet velocity of this FFAR loadout makes it the perfect partner to a Sniper Rifle. And now that Raven has reverted the delay in loadout drops, you can pick it up almost immediately after you land.