 Soulja Boy pops off in hilarious Black Ops Cold War Twitch victory speech - Dexerto
Soulja Boy pops off in hilarious Black Ops Cold War Twitch victory speech

Published: 23/Nov/2020 18:15 Updated: 23/Nov/2020 19:19

by Michael Gwilliam
Soulja Boy in Black Ops Cold War
Activision/Twitter/Souljaboy

Black Ops Cold War Soulja Boy

Rapper turned popular Twitch streamer Soulja Boy went on a hilarious rant-like victory speech after he dominated the opposition in a match of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

After loading into the Crossroads map for a little free for all action, the rapper took no prisoners, destroying the other members of the lobby with ease.

By the time Soulja landed the final kill bringing his score to 30, the player back in second place had a mere 22 making the streamer’s performance even crazier.

Soulja himself was over the moon with his play and boasted his insane skills in an epic speech where he shouted at the top of his lungs.

Soulja Boy pops off in Cold War
Twitch/Souljaboy
Soulja Boy was hyped after winning the round.

“Let’s f**king go! I’m in beast mode! I’m at f**king beast mode!” he screamed in glory. “Stop playin’ with me! That’s what I do! When I get in that mode!”

As the 30-year-old continued his hyped speech, the “Best Play” was being shown in the background documenting the streamer’s series of frags.

Throughout the clip, Soulja manages to pick up three kills in quick succession padding his lead. Amusingly, some in his chat thought that the game was too dominant and he was playing against AI.

“Of course when a [person] winning they’re going to say it’s bots!” he smirked. “I’m so motherf***ing raw I make these [people] look like bots! Look up them Gamer Tags and DM then and ask them if they’re bots!”

Needless to say, Soulja Boy’s confidence was really something else and being able to back up the trash talk with big wins just makes it so much sweeter.

Of course, if you want, you can use Soulja’s loadout in your own games and see if it makes you pop off as hard as him. For his primary weapon, he opts for the MP5 with the Duckbill Choke, Millstop Reflex, +22 extended, 6RND Tube and Steady Aim Laser.

BOCW campaign bots
Activision
Soulja Boy was making opponents look like bots from the campaign.

His secondary is the Hauer 77. For equipment, he opts for stuns, semtex, and proximity mine. Finally, for perks and Wildcard he uses Paranoia, Gearhead and Ghost equipped with Danger Close.

Give it a shot and see if you can get on Soulja Boy’s level.

Call of Duty

Dashy & Scump reveal their AK-47 class in Black Ops Cold War

Published: 23/Nov/2020 17:51

by Andrew Highton
dashy and scump bocw
Dashy, Scump, Optic

Black Ops Cold War

After some recent nerfs to some of Black Ops Cold War’s main weapons such as the MP5 and FFAR, the popularity of other weapons is on the rise. With the AK-47 becoming more common, Brandon ‘Dashy’ Otell has given Seth ‘Scump’ Abner have revealed that ideal AK loadout.

Scump is no stranger to single-handedly dominating CoD lobbies on his own, but with the recent nerfs imposed on the FFAR and the MP5, people have been searching for the new meta-breaking weapon. Now, it appears that a likely replacement has been found.

The AK-47 is a regular weapon in the Call of Duty franchise and is generally welcomed due to its high firepower. However, its high DPS is compensated for by a decrease in accuracy and fire rate. But with some minor tinkering, you can make the AK an absolute beast in Treyarch‘s newest release. Dashy revealed to Scump this amazing AK-47 loadout that shows how good it can be in Black Ops Cold War.

AK-47 of dreams

After using some of the best weapons in BOCW, Scump’s attention has been turned to the AK-47. Thanks to Dashy’s recommendation, Scump has been running amuck with the loadout and racking up serious kills.

Here is a full guide to the OpTic Chicago teammates’ AK-47 build:

  • Optic: Millstop Reflex
  • Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 7.62
  • Barrel: 20″ Liberator
  • Body: Steady Aim Laser
  • Underbarrel: Spetnaz Grip
  • Magazine: 40 RND
  • Handle: Speed Tape
  • Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

For a proper look at the class and it being discussed, check out the twitch clip below.

Scump dominating with it

Until the AK-47 possibly receives the same treatment as the MP5 and FFAR, you can bet that Scump will run wild with it. He even posted showing his satisfaction with the destructiveness of the gun.

His most recent YouTube upload features gameplay footage on Crossroads. He manages to score a huge amount of kills and some insane streaks too. At one point, Scump manages to achieve a swift streak of eight kills in about 10 seconds. Understandably, he’s pretty excited, and the AK makes it all possible.

Timestamp 4:56.

With this knowledge in hand, you can now go forth and replicate this effective AK-47 loadout yourself.

Whether you get the same results as Scump is up to you, but there’s no doubting the potential of this class.