Soulja Boy pops off in hilarious Black Ops Cold War Twitch victory speech - Dexerto

Rapper turned popular Twitch streamer Soulja Boy went on a hilarious rant-like victory speech after he dominated the opposition in a match of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

After loading into the Crossroads map for a little free for all action, the rapper took no prisoners, destroying the other members of the lobby with ease.

By the time Soulja landed the final kill bringing his score to 30, the player back in second place had a mere 22 making the streamer’s performance even crazier.

Soulja himself was over the moon with his play and boasted his insane skills in an epic speech where he shouted at the top of his lungs.

“Let’s f**king go! I’m in beast mode! I’m at f**king beast mode!” he screamed in glory. “Stop playin’ with me! That’s what I do! When I get in that mode!”

As the 30-year-old continued his hyped speech, the “Best Play” was being shown in the background documenting the streamer’s series of frags.

Throughout the clip, Soulja manages to pick up three kills in quick succession padding his lead. Amusingly, some in his chat thought that the game was too dominant and he was playing against AI.

“Of course when a [person] winning they’re going to say it’s bots!” he smirked. “I’m so motherf***ing raw I make these [people] look like bots! Look up them Gamer Tags and DM then and ask them if they’re bots!”

Needless to say, Soulja Boy’s confidence was really something else and being able to back up the trash talk with big wins just makes it so much sweeter.

Of course, if you want, you can use Soulja’s loadout in your own games and see if it makes you pop off as hard as him. For his primary weapon, he opts for the MP5 with the Duckbill Choke, Millstop Reflex, +22 extended, 6RND Tube and Steady Aim Laser.

His secondary is the Hauer 77. For equipment, he opts for stuns, semtex, and proximity mine. Finally, for perks and Wildcard he uses Paranoia, Gearhead and Ghost equipped with Danger Close.

Give it a shot and see if you can get on Soulja Boy’s level.