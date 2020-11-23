New Black Ops Cold War loadout makes pistols absolutely insane - Dexerto

A new class setup in Black Ops Cold War makes pistols absolutely incredible, with huge range and damage stats to match even the most frustrating shotguns in the game.

As with every new FPS release, the opening days of Black Ops Cold War has been a great time for players to find the most powerful weapon in the game and their favorite loadouts, such as the ‘negative recoil’ AK-47.

While the meta is starting to form, with weapons such as the AK, MP5, and M16 dominating public matches, you might have to start thinking about which secondaries are best.

Whether you prefer running a Gallo shotgun or a launcher to take down enemy Spy Planes, you’re going to want to reconsider, as these akimbo Magnums look absolutely deadly.

If you’ve played many CoD games in the past, you’ll likely know akimbo or dual wield pistols are very powerful, but this takes it to a whole new level.

Read More: Unusual Black Ops Cold War bug is giving away Dark Matter

With the huge array of attachments available on weapons in Black Ops Cold War, it’s possible to max out your Magnum with the right attachments to make it almost unstoppable in the right hands, according to YouTuber Acez Gaming.

Here’s what attachments he uses on his Magnum pistols to max out their damage and range and make them a force to be reckoned with:

Muzzle: Infantry Compensator

Infantry Compensator Barrel: 7.22” Task Force

7.22” Task Force Body: SWAT 5mW Laser Sight

SWAT 5mW Laser Sight Magazine: Salvo 12 RND Fast Mag

Salvo 12 RND Fast Mag Stock: Dual Wield

Loadout is at 1:04

The main issue with this is that your Magnum has to be max level to unlock all of these attachments, so you’re going to have to grind a fair bit — but the rewards are well worth it, as you can easily take out enemies at medium to long ranges if your shot is crisp, and with extended magazines and fast reloads, you should never be struggling to lay down shots on an enemy.

The main issue will be hitting your shots accurately, but if you use these enough, you should get enough practice for your aim to be near-perfect. The best part is, though, that these are only secondary weapons: pair it with your favored primary weapon and you will be racking up the kills in no time!