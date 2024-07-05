MW2 AR dominates Warzone Resurgence with lightning-fast TTK but it’s slept on

One of Modern Warfare 2’s most slept on Assault Rifles still has a “crazy” TTK in Warzone, and it is actually one of the best options in Resurgence.

When Modern Warfare 3’s update for Warzone first hit, players were quick to cosign their Modern Warfare 2 loadouts to the rubbish pile. The older guns just didn’t hit as hard as their fresher rivals.

While MW3 weapons still rule the roost, plenty of MW2 guns have picked up in popularity over the last few months and have proven to be rather deadly options. That includes the likes of the M16, the ever-slept-on Rapp H, and even the Kastov 545.

However, there is one option that has been totally slept on for quite some time, but is proving to be a top option in Resurgence – and that is the STB 556.

It was once again highlighted by Warzone guru WhosImmortal in his July 4 video, as he said the MW2 Assault Rifle has a “crazy” TTK in the smaller map mode.

“The STB, despite being an MW2 gun, actually has a crazy good TTK in every damage range,” the YouTuber said. “It’s a super aggressive rifle so it works for Rebirth and Resurgence gameplay.”

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

Barrel: 508mm Rear Guard

Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support

Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Magazine: 42-round mag

Timestamp of 9:30

WhosImmortal further noted that the STB is an “incredibly versatile” rifle but continues to be “slept on” by fans of the CoD battle royale.

It is a weapon that he and other Warzone experts have highlighted in the past, on several occasions, but it’s never really taken off with the wider fan base.

As per WZRanked stats, the STB is the 62nd most popular gun right now, but that clearly needs to change – especially if you’re a Resurgence diehard.