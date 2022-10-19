Sleeper Vanguard AR boasts absurdly high win rate in Warzone

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at [email protected]

A lethal Vanguard AR is being slept on by Warzone players despite having an extremely high win rate in Season 5 Reloaded.

Following Warzone’s final major update in the form of Season 5 Reloaded, both the Cooper Carbine and Grau 5.56 have established themselves as the go-to meta ARs.

While these options are undeniably strong, their huge popularity leads to a lot of other powerful ARs getting overlooked.

Opting to use slept-on guns can be incredibly fun, as most players have forgotten they exist and there’s always a chance you find a hidden gem.

Well, that could certainly be the case for one particular Vanguard AR that’s win rate has skyrocketed recently in Warzone.

Treyarch/Activision The Volkssturmgewehr AR has a 0.5% pick rate in Warzone.

Best Volk loadout in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded

Attachments

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Krausnick 428mm 05V

Krausnick 428mm 05V Optic: G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock: Reisdorf 22V Adjustable

Reisdorf 22V Adjustable Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags

7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Rubber Grip

Rubber Grip Perk 1: Perfectionist

Perfectionist Perk 2: On-Hand

While the majority of ARs in Warzone are kitted out to laser beam enemies from afar, the Volk differs slightly as it performs best in mid-range skirmishes.

This means it absolutely shreds enemies in closer engagements and is guaranteed to catch your opponents off-guard as very few players use it.

Not only that, unlike a lot of other off-meta guns, the Volk’s recoil is extremely easy to control, making it simple to land all your shots on target.

The build above aims to maximize the weapon’s damage while bolstering its kickback, giving you a lethal sniper support loadout.

Treyarch/Activision The Volkssturmgewehr received a slight nerf in Season 5 Reloaded.

Of course, anyone can say a gun in Warzone is a sleeper pick, but what’s so special about the Volk? Well, the Vanguard AR has the stats to back it up.

According to WZRanked, the Volk has the third-highest win rate in Warzone at 4% and an impressive 1.16 KD alongside that.

This shows that those who are using the Volk are seeing a lot of success, so consider using the gun for yourself and see if it helps you pick up a few wins.