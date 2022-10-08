Raven Software job listing hints at studio developing future Call of Duty campaign

Alec is a journalist at Dexerto covering a variety of different games and esports. Based in Kentucky, he attended Murray State University before seeking out a job in the world of video games. On the weekends, you'll find him watching the Call of Duty League and jamming out to The Mountain Goats. You can contact Alec at [email protected] or on Twitter @LifeAsAlec

A Raven Software job listing suggests that the team is looking to bring in talent to help with Campaign animation for a future Call of Duty title that may not be Warzone 2.

Raven Software has operated as a support studio throughout much of the Call of Duty franchise’s historical run.

From working on DLC in early titles like Black Ops and Modern Warfare III, the studio really stepped out of the shadows with Modern Warfare Remastered before taking over the spotlight entirely as co-developers of Warzone with Infinity Ward.

Now, with Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 right around the corner, a job listing on the Careers section of their website suggests they’re tackling their biggest project yet.

Raven Software might be leading development on another Call of Duty Campaign

The listing relates to a Lead Campaign Animator, desirably with “Experience in first-person shooter (FPS) games and extensive knowledge of the Call of Duty games”.

It also states candidates should have “a strong knowledge in creating in-game animations and how [to] blend [these] with the game narrative to bring epic moments to the game.”

While past contributions in the CoD franchise have been largely support, the listing may hint at a larger role for the studio moving forwards.

Raven developing their own CoD may seem unlikely now, but it is also possible that they are taking the reins for CoD 2024’s Campaign, which is thought to Treyarch’s next installment in the franchise.

Activision/Raven Software Raven’s work on Warzone has clearly made a mark on the franchise and they could be leading the way in a more defined role going forward.

There is also the chance that this is simply related to Warzone 2. While we don’t know much about the story surrounding the game, each new season did bring a new layer to the interconnected story of the first game, and it would make sense for the sequel to follow suit.

If it is related to a new game, however, we likely won’t know much about it for a few more months if trends from past development cycles hold up.

Of course, there will be plenty of distractions to be had when MW2 hits shelves at the end of October.