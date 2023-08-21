Warzone 2 players celebrate long awaited RPG ban in Ranked Play

Treyarch banned the RPG-7 and Strela-P in Warzone 2 Ranked Play, and community members praised the decision.

Warzone 2 expert IceManIsaac took issue with RPGs one shot downing an enemy in Ranked Play, even if they had full plates. To prove his point, the YouTuber showed a clip of FaZe Swagg’s stream.

Swagg had a perfect angle on an enemy and full plates. But one RPG shot ended his match early even after doing everything right. IceManIsaac urged players to flood lobbies with RPGs to show how broken they are.

It’s unclear if the call-to-action paid dividends, but Treyarch stepped in and rectified the problem that briefly took over Warzone 2’s meta.

Activision Blizzard Ranked Play joined Warzone 2’s rotation in Season 3.

RPG-7 and Strela-P banned in Warzone 2 Ranked play

On August 21, Treyarch announced that the RPG-7 and Strela-P are now restricted weapons in Ranked Play.

Additionally, the devs reminded players: “Warzone Ranked Play competitive settings are a multi-team effort to deliver competitive and fair matches. Restrictions are updated based on data and feedback, and restricted items may return after undergoing balance changes or fixes.”

As a result, players celebrated the announcement and praised Treyarch for taking action.

One player responded: “The days of getting wiped by little Timmy camping with an RPG are over.”

A second user added: “This is one of the best updates you guys have managed to push out, congratulations.”

Warzone 2 players expressed their excitement to jump back in and play Ranked Play again. A third community member celebrated: “What a day to be alive!”

Other fans asked for the devs to ban the RPG in normal battle royale matches, but we have yet to see any restrictions for the standard playlist. If you need a new loadout with RPGs gone, make sure to check out our guide on the best Warzone 2 Ranked loadouts.