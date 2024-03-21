MW3 players furious with “game-breaking” Aftermarket Part that was supposed to be nerfed

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 players have been left furious with the new Aftermarket Part, the JAK Outlaw-277 kit, as they believe it is “completely game-breaking” despite the devs saying it’d be nerfed.

The arrival of Modern Warfare 3 saw the first big shake-up to how attachments would be unlocked in quite some time. You don’t just have to level up yourself and guns to get new parts, you can also complete challenges to get Aftermarket Parts.

These Aftermarket Parts have, at times, caused quite a stir with Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone players. Some of the new releases have been a little overpowered and others have been labeled as completely “pointless.”

Despite the headaches, the devs have continued to drop new parts each week. That includes the JAK Outlaw-277 kit for the Bas-B, which was released this week, and some players already believe it’s better than the Longbow.

If you haven’t unlocked the new conversion kit just yet, well, it improves the Bas-B’s aim down sight time, reduces flinch, and turns the battle rifle into a one-shot monster in fights up to 22 meters.

“The Jak Outlaw kit is completely gamebreaking. It’s even better than the longbow with its kit. It’s the best close-range weapon in the game BY FAR and needs an immediate hotfix,” one player said.

“Yeah, I’m not playing this game anymore. There’s too many one shot cheese weapons and bs in this game. I’m out,” another said. “Lmfao I really try not to complain but this is hilariously overpowered. Longbow on steroids,” another commented.

Before the conversion kit was launched, the devs did promise that it “received adjustments to both its damage and bullet velocity” but players want further change.

“Was this comment a lie then?” one fan quizzed. “And they still think this NERFED version is ok lol,” another added.