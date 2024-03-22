MW3 players demand MW2 buffs as ‘OP’ Bas-B takes over with new attachment

Modern Warfare 3 players are calling for some serious weapon buffs now that the “overpowered” Bas-B loadout with the JAK Outlaw kit is dominating with one-shot kills.

While changes have, at times, been made to the TTK – Time to Kill – in Call of Duty, there have always been one-shot weapons. These are typically snipers, and everyone will accept that, but it has spread into other weapon categories at times as well.

The newest one-shot beast that has caused controversy is the Bas-B. The Modern Warfare 3 battle rifle can delete enemies in fights up to 22 meters thanks to the new JAK Outlaw conversion kit – which massively buffs its aim-down sight time, flinch reduction, and TAC stance power.

As a result, the battle rifle has become a staple already, and players are worried that it is too overpowered – even with the devs supposedly nerfing it. So, they want change.

While they are hoping that the conversion kit will be nerfed again, some players just want other guns lifted up a level or two – and there are a few key ones, including the Lockwood MK2.

“Buff the SPR-208, SA-B 50, Lockwood Mk2, and Crossbow. Let’s get some damage range buffs on these so they can have similar one-hit potential to the Tyrant and Outlaw kits,” Redditor GullibleRisk2837 urged.

“If the Bas-B lever action is this strong, why isn’t the mk2 this strong?” another asked. “MK2 out here not even one-shotting and yet this thing has faster ADS, stronger aim assist, bigger mag, and a generous one-shot hitbox and it’s a f**king battle rifle,” said another. “All I want is my beloved Mk2 to be viable again,” another commented.

Some players argued that the recent nerf to the Longbow paved the way for something like the Bas-B to take over, but it is clearly an issue.

It remains to be seen if the devs will heed either the calls for buffs to Modern Warfare 2 weapons or if they’ll nerf the new conversion kit.