One-shot Crossbow loadout could actually destroy Warzone meta

Andrew Highton . 5 hours ago

The Warzone meta is attempting to be crashed by the Crossbow as the long-range bolt blaster is proving once again why it’s so underrated in Call of Duty’s elite battle royale experience.

This is not the first time that someone has repped for CoD’s Crossbow as the fearsome weapon is capable of delivering some simply devastating shots on Caldera or Fortune’s Keep.

Whilst everyone is gleefully running around with an NZ-41, Marco 5, Cooper Carbine, or Blixen in their hands, the Crossbow is making its presence known again as the one-shot potential of the weapon is attempting to disrupt the game’s ever-changing meta in Season 4.

CoD Warzone Crossbow is wreaking havoc

Assault Rifles and SMGs seem to be the thing in Warzone with other weapon classes, even Sniper Rifles, taking a backseat as of late.

But there has been a vocal part of the Call of Duty: Warzone community that has been trying to get across the point that the Crossbow is as effective as any other gun in the game — if used correctly.

One Reddit user is adamant that the Crossbow is meta, thanks to its one-shot capabilities, and put forward their case through a tasty compilation filled with one-shot Crossbow hits.

Their post asked the question “Still not convinced the Crossbow is Meta?” and it seemed hard to argue given that the Crossbow seemed hard to defend against, especially when its Explosive Bolts were downing anyone in sight.

Clearly, the OP was not the only one who thought it was underrated as one user said: “Shhh don’t get it nerfed on us!”

Warzone OP one-shot Crossbow loadout

The OP didn’t keep the loadout to themself either as they disclosed full details of their setup for the Crossbow.

Cable: 28-Strand Cable

28-Strand Cable Bolt: Explosive Bolts

Explosive Bolts Optic: Player’s Choice

Player’s Choice Perk: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Laser: Tac Laser

The loadout is built around speed and power, with the user pointing out that they preferred the Explosive Bolts as they down quicker than Thermite, and also intimidate enemies, and the basic Iron Sight allows you to have more freedom in other areas of the weapon.

The Crossbow won’t be for everyone, but with the Sniper Rifle meta having become a bit more open in recent months, it leaves space for another longer-range, one-hit machine to take their place.