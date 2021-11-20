NYSL’s Crimsix claims Dashy cost OpTic Chicago during Cold War season

Competitive Call of Duty legend Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter has fired shots at Brandon ‘Dashy’ Otell, claiming that the OpTic Texas star was responsible for losing his side more maps than he won them in the Cold War season.

Despite the obvious connection to the Greenwall, Crimsix has never been one to avoid criticizing the iconic esports organization. His departure from OpTic came back in 2019 following a disappointing Black Ops 4 season.

He then moved onto Dallas Empire, and has found his way to the New York Subliners for the upcoming Vanguard season.

It appears there’s no love lost between Porter and his former teammate Dashy, with the NYSL star claiming Otell cost his OpTic Chicago roster more maps than he won them during the Black Ops Cold War season.

Speaking ahead of his recently announced $50k Vanguard tournament, Crimsix was assembling team captains based on his top 16 players from the Cold War season.

At number 14 in his list, former pro ZooMaa enquired about Dashy and where he fits in. From there, the three-time world champion went on to criticize Dashy’s performance for OpTic Chicago in Cold War.

“No [I don’t want to put Dashy in there],” Crimsix said. “Here we go, in my eyes, Brandon lost his team more maps than he won his team last year. It’s just a hard truth. I think it is [true]. You guys should ask FormaL that question. I would literally just watch… There was one time I remember it was P5 Garrison, I died three times in a row top bridge while we were getting 25 seconds total. And Brandon didn’t move from barrel alley.”

In response, Dashy joked that “Crim doesn’t f**k with me at all” and that he would have probably made the list if it had gone to top 30, rather than just 16.

Essentially, Crim’s argument is that Dashy fails to often play as part of a cohesive team unit, often trying to get kills on his own.

Whether true or not, Dashy is one of only two OpTic Chicago members to make the switch to OpTic Texas, alongside Scump. Dylan ‘Envoy’ Hannon now plays for 100 Thieves, while Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper retired and is eyeing a return to competitive Halo.

The Vanguard season is set to begin soon, although precise details have not yet been released by the Call of Duty League.