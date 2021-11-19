How to watch $50K Crimsix CoD Vanguard tournament: Streams, schedule, teams

Competitive Call of Duty legend Crimsix has his very own $50,000 CoD Vanguard tournament on the way and we’ve got the full rundown on everything you need to know.

Crimsix hosting his first Vanguard event.

$50,000 prize pool on the line.

16 teams competing in an S&D-only bracket.

With CoD pros now getting comfortable with Vanguard, the massive tournaments just keep rolling in. Next in line is newly minted Subliners star Crimsix with his own $50K event in a collaboration with BoomTV.

16 stacked teams are set to compete in a huge bracket for more than just bragging rights. Before it all gets underway, here’s an overview of all there is to know.

$50K Crimsix CoD Vanguard tournament: Streams & Schedule

No different from usual, this $50,000 CoD Vanguard event is set to be hosted on the official BoomTV Twitch channel.

Most competitors are sure to be streaming their own POVs directly as well, and there’s a good chance Crim himself is also keeping on top of the action through his Twitch channel too.

It’s all kicking off at 12PM PT | 3PM ET on Tuesday, November 23. There’s no telling exactly how long the event may last, but with 16 teams dropping into a bracket, expect a long day of action.

$50K Crimsix CoD Vanguard tournament: Format

16 teams full of elite CoD talent are dropping into Crim’s $50,000 tournament. Unlike most recent events, however, this one won’t feature a mix of modes. Instead, it’s Search and only Search the whole way through.

It’s currently unclear if teams will be fighting through a double-elimination bracket or if it’s a knockout style event. Similarly, we don’t yet know if matchups are best of three or best of five. We’ll keep you posted here as new details emerge over the coming days.

$50K Crimsix CoD Vanguard tournament: Players & Teams

$50,000 @Crimsix Tournament 16 teams locking in for Vanguard CDL Search bracket play. 💰 $50,000

📋 CDL Search

📅 11.23.21

🕛 12pm PT/3pm ET pic.twitter.com/em1y7QIRF5 — BoomTV (@boomtv) November 18, 2021

Full teams are yet to be locked in for Crim’s major Vanguard event. Though with 16 full team spots on offer, that’s more than the CDL itself. As a result, it’s likely we’ll see a mix of talent from the league, Challengers, and potentially even Warzone too.

Check back soon as we’ll have a full list of confirmed players before action gets underway.