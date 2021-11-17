FormaL reveals his Halo Infinite team amid FaZe rumors

Former Call of Duty pro Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper has revealed his team for the upcoming Halo Championship Series event, with the roster rumored to be joining FaZe Clan for the event.

While streaming Halo Infinite on November 16, FormaL revealed that the squad he was playing with would form his team for the first event of the revived Halo esports scene – the HCS Kickoff Major Raleigh.

According to Halo pro Paul ‘SnakeBite’ Duarte and other sources, the roster of FormaL, Jesse ‘bubu dudu’ Moeller, Michael ‘Falacated’ Garcia, and Adam ‘Bound’ Gray will be competing in Raleigh for FaZe Clan.

FormaL reveals Halo roster

Before becoming one of the biggest names in Call of Duty, FormaL began his esports career on the Halo circuit. Playing between 2009 and 2014, he won several events with Ambush.

Now he returns to his roots as the release of Halo Infinite marks a new chapter for the game’s esport.

While FormaL had hinted at a return to Halo for some time following his Call of Duty retirement, he confirmed it during a November 12 Vanguard stream.

Four days later, on November 16, he revealed what he claimed to be his team for the first event of the new Halo circuit.

“Yeah chat, this is my team for Raleigh,” FormaL said, “I got kinda blessed because I’ve been hearing that they’re like a top-three team so, kinda blessed. They’re really good.”

FormaL’s “top-3” team

FormaL’s team is a mix of veteran experience and young talent. Bubu dudu has over five years of pro experience and is best known for his time with teams like Denial, Enigma6, and Splyce. Falacated is another veteran, who has been bubu’s teammate for many years.

While Bound is newer to the scene, he has proven his place in the upper echelons of the game and has spent most of the past year on rosters with bubu and Falacated.

The roster will officially debut in Raleigh on December 17, with many expecting them to be wearing the red and black of Faze Clan. During his November 16 in which he revealed the roster, FormaL was using the various Faze cosmetics available in Infinite.