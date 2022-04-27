How to watch NYSL’s $50K WarzoneMania tournament: Streams, schedule, format

WarzoneMania is back for the third year in a row as the Call of Duty League’s New York Subliners are putting $50,000 on the line for another major tournament. From when it kicks off to who’s involved, here’s an early breakdown of all there is to know.

$50,000 prize pool split across two days of action.

Unique formats across both days.

72 of Warzone’s biggest names set to compete.

WarzoneMania, one of the most recognizable events on the CoD BR calendar each year, is finally making its return in 2022.

Having started in 2020 with $100,000 up for grabs, followed by a second round in 2021, WarzoneMania has become a staple tournament in the scene. With all the most accomplished pros and established personalities lining up to compete once again, the third outing should be just as exciting.

Before teams drop-in, be sure to brush up on all there is to know about the third iteration of NYSL’s WarzoneMania.

NYSL $50K WarzoneMania event: Streams & Schedule

The latest WarzoneMania tournament takes place across two days. Action is set to begin on Monday, May 2 with the event then coming to a close on Tuesday, May 3.

There’s currently no telling what time both days may kickoff, nor how long each leg of the competition may run. With 18 teams in total, it’s safe to expect some fairly long days ahead.

While previous WarzoneMania events have been streamed direct from the Subliners Twitch channel, it’s also unclear at this stage if the third iteration will follow suit. We’ve embedded the stream here just in case, but rest assured, we’ll update you once an official broadcast has been locked in.

NYSL $50K WarzoneMania event: Format

Similar to last year’s tournament, the 2022 WarzoneMania event is split across two days. This time around, however, each day features a unique format and boasts $25K of the full prize.

18 squads are set to compete all up, with teams being split into two groups of nine. On Day 1, these squads will compete in custom lobbies, fighting for both kills and higher placements to build up their point total.

The top four squads from each group will then advance to the Finals where they’ll have a chance to and earn some cash.

On Day 2, things get a bit simpler. Custom lobbies will still be in focus, though this time, each game is ‘winner takes all,’ with $5,000 handed to the last surviving team in each private match.

NYSL $50K WarzoneMania event: Players & Teams

With 72 players ready to clash in the third WarzoneMania event, we’re sure to see a wide range of Warzone’s top stars in the mix.

For the time being, no exact names have been announced. Though it’s safe to expect NYSL’s own streamers like Aydan and Swishem will be locked in at the very least.

We’ll update you with the full lists once they’re confirmed.