How to watch New York Subliners' $100k WarzoneMania: Draft, stream, more - Dexerto

How to watch New York Subliners’ $100k WarzoneMania: Draft, stream, more

Published: 29/Nov/2020 14:53

by Joe Craven
Warzone image with logo and NYSL logo
Infinity Ward/NYSL

New York Subliners Warzone

New York Subliners have confirmed the running of a $100,000 WarzoneMania tournament, which will start with a player drafting system! Here’s everything you need to know about the draft, schedule, teams and the event itself. 

Warzone’s popularity has taken many by surprise, even those within the Call of Duty community. While Black Ops 4’s Blackout peaked the interest of many community members, it failed to attract the competitive following that has grown around Warzone.

We have seen thousands of dollars earned in various tournaments, with $100k in prize money set to join the total distributed off the back of the New York Subliners’ upcoming WarzoneMania event. It will present an opportunity for some of the best Warzone players in the world to expand their earned prize money totals.

Warzone character aiming at downed player
Infinity Ward / Activision
Warzone esports has grown in popularity since the game’s March release.

New York Subliners WarzoneMania Draft Schedule, Team Captains & Stream

The draft for the event will take place on Tuesday December 1, 2020. It will be live streamed and hosted by caster Chris Puckett, so fans across the world can tune in to see the teams picked by their captains.

The stream will be broadcast from 6pm PST/ 9pm EST/ 2 am GMT/ 1 pm AEDT. As for the draft’s stream channel, we can expect to see it on the Subliners’ own channel.

There will be 19 teams competing for their share of the prize pool. 12 captains were selected by the Subliners, while the rest were chosen by fans ahead of the draft. The team captains and their chosen teammates are as follows:

Draft Pick Team Captain Teammates (updated after Dec. 1 draft)
#1 FaZe Swagg
#2 Symfuhny
#3 Attach
#4 HusKerrs
#5 MuTeX
#6 TeePee
#7 Aydan
#8 Pamaj
#9 Tommey
#10 Nufo
#11 ZooMaa
#12 Clayster
#13 Vikkstar
#14 Crimsix
#15 MissesMae
#16 IceManIsaac
#17 Bobbypoff
#18 Scump
#19 Tfue

New York Subliners $100k WarzoneMania schedule& prize pool

While the draft is taking place on December 1, the event itself won’t be happening until December 10 and 12. As you might expect, the total prize pool for the players involved is $100,000.

However, there will be an extra $25,000 distributed amongst viewers across the course of the tournament.

NYSL Warzonemania Stream

Finally, the stream will once again be available to view on the Subliners’ Twitch channel. It will also likely be streamed on the participants’ channels, if you fancy checking out one particular POV.

Once the draft gets underway, we’ll be sure to update this post with the teams, and some of their respective streams.

Plus, once the event is finished, you’ll be able to find the results on Dexerto.

Black Ops Cold War dev responds to broken Zombies XP growth

Published: 29/Nov/2020 13:03 Updated: 29/Nov/2020 13:07

by Luke Edwards
Activision/Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War

Treyarch has responded to a new issue that is slowing down Black Ops Cold War solo zombies players from leveling up their weapons. They intend to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

Players reported the exp growth on their weapons had become increasingly slow. Some experimentation from Reddit user MaharaDTD discovered that it wasn’t impacting public lobby players, but was rather isolated to solo players and those on high round grinds.

Some players reported their guns not leveling up at all between rounds 30 and 100, while others, who played predominantly in co-op lobbies, reported almost no change at all.

The issues come amid a double XP event which should be the perfect time to grind out Zombies games, though. These problems stem from Treyarch combating an XP exploit where players could restart lobbies over and over again to wrack up big amounts – and the knock on effect has been completely ruining games.

How to complete all Dark Ops challenges in Black Ops Cold War zombies
Treyarch
The iconic Treyarch Zombies mode has taken some twist in Black Ops Cold War.

Treyarch dev responds to Black Ops Cold War Zombies weapon XP issues

Treyarch dev Josh ‘Foxhound’ Torres announced that their team had confirmed the issue with limited XP growth, responding to the lengthy Reddit discussion with a handful of comments of his own.

“I spoke with the team, and we have identified an issue that was causing lower than intended Weapon XP in both solo Zombies matches and later Zombies rounds. We are looking to release a fix for both of these as soon as possible,” he said.

Comment from discussion FoxhoundFPS’s comment from discussion "The Zombies Weapon EXP Rates aren’t Broken, Whats Broken is SOLO Zombies Weapon EXP Rates. PICS and explanation inside. (Nov 25th,2020)".

Torres also confirmed there will not be an extension to the 2XP weekend for zombies players, despite pressure from the community.

He said: “I shared what the team had to share, and then I kept them updated on the community sentiment and conversations. The team investigated and found actual issues. We’ll be fixing them, and we’ll have more 2XP events in the future.”

This means zombies players will need to wait patiently for the chance to grind 2XP boosts and upgrade their guns.