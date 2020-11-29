How to watch New York Subliners' $100k WarzoneMania: Draft, stream, more - Dexerto

New York Subliners have confirmed the running of a $100,000 WarzoneMania tournament, which will start with a player drafting system! Here’s everything you need to know about the draft, schedule, teams and the event itself.

Warzone’s popularity has taken many by surprise, even those within the Call of Duty community. While Black Ops 4’s Blackout peaked the interest of many community members, it failed to attract the competitive following that has grown around Warzone.

We have seen thousands of dollars earned in various tournaments, with $100k in prize money set to join the total distributed off the back of the New York Subliners’ upcoming WarzoneMania event. It will present an opportunity for some of the best Warzone players in the world to expand their earned prize money totals.

New York Subliners WarzoneMania Draft Schedule, Team Captains & Stream

The draft for the event will take place on Tuesday December 1, 2020. It will be live streamed and hosted by caster Chris Puckett, so fans across the world can tune in to see the teams picked by their captains.

The stream will be broadcast from 6pm PST/ 9pm EST/ 2 am GMT/ 1 pm AEDT. As for the draft’s stream channel, we can expect to see it on the Subliners’ own channel.

There will be 19 teams competing for their share of the prize pool. 12 captains were selected by the Subliners, while the rest were chosen by fans ahead of the draft. The team captains and their chosen teammates are as follows:

Draft Pick Team Captain Teammates (updated after Dec. 1 draft) #1 FaZe Swagg #2 Symfuhny #3 Attach #4 HusKerrs #5 MuTeX #6 TeePee #7 Aydan #8 Pamaj #9 Tommey #10 Nufo #11 ZooMaa #12 Clayster #13 Vikkstar #14 Crimsix #15 MissesMae #16 IceManIsaac #17 Bobbypoff #18 Scump #19 Tfue

New York Subliners $100k WarzoneMania schedule& prize pool

While the draft is taking place on December 1, the event itself won’t be happening until December 10 and 12. As you might expect, the total prize pool for the players involved is $100,000.

However, there will be an extra $25,000 distributed amongst viewers across the course of the tournament.

NYSL Warzonemania Stream

Finally, the stream will once again be available to view on the Subliners’ Twitch channel. It will also likely be streamed on the participants’ channels, if you fancy checking out one particular POV.

Once the draft gets underway, we’ll be sure to update this post with the teams, and some of their respective streams.

Plus, once the event is finished, you’ll be able to find the results on Dexerto.