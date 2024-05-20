World Series of Warzone 2024: Schedule, format, prize pool, more

The 2024 World Series of Warzone has officially been announced by Activision, bringing the best players in the world together on LAN to fight for championship glory and the $1 million prize pool.

The World Series of Warzone has been a landmark tournament for COD battle royale competitors each year since 2021, with 2023 marking the first time it was hosted on LAN, with spectators in attendance and a trophy for the players to take home.

In 2023, players gathered in London for the event. The trios competition was won by Biffle, Sage, and Shifty, while Skullface won the Solo YOLO $100k tournament. In the past, we’ve even seen top names like former OpTic Gaming CDL pro Seth ‘Scump’ Abner winning it all, with his widely celebrated Verdansk solo win, taking down Aydan in the final 1v1.

Here’s everything we know about the World Series of Warzone 2024 tournament.

For the NA and EMEA regions, qualifiers start on Friday, May 24, with the In-Game Open Online Qualifier.

Your trio will have to drop into the World Series playlist from 9am-3pm PT (12-6pm ET, 5-11pm BST) from May 24-26, and your 10 best scores will count toward your team’s overall score. These must all be played with the trio that you register on FACEIT with.

APAC, LATAM North, and LATAM South will have until June 13 to sign up, and up to 136 trios will be able to compete in three custom lobbies to earn their qualification spot.

There will then be an extended online qualification pathway with a group stage, for which 68 trios will qualify, from June 4-12.

Dates for the latter stages of the tournament, including the Global Finals, have not yet been confirmed.

Format & map for World Series of Warzone

While the ranked play modes in Warzone have been on Rebirth Island and Fortune’s Keep, World Series of Warzone will be taking place on Urzikstan.

The qualification format was explained as follows:

Group play is scheduled to take place over two weeks, with each group playing others once in a 5-drop matchup. The top 34 teams from group play will play each other in the Upper Bracket, where the bottom 34 teams from group play will be in Round 1 of the Lower Bracket.

In the Upper Bracket, the top 17 teams will advance to the Qualifier Finals. Teams who don’t advance to the Qualifier Finals will drop into Round 2 of the Lower Bracket, playing the top 17 teams from Round 1 of the Lower Bracket.

The 17 teams who finish last in Round 1 of the Lower Bracket will be eliminated from the competition. In Round 2 of the Lower Bracket, 17 teams will advance to the Qualifier Finals, while 10 teams who don’t advance will go to the Last Chance Qualifier (the bottom seven teams are eliminated from the competition).

The Qualifier Finals will see the top 10 teams go on to the Global Final. While the bottom 24 will go to the Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ). The LCQ will be the last shot for teams from NA and EMEA to make it to the Global Final. To do so, competitors will play five maps of traditional scoring, with three teams advancing. The sixth map will bring back the Wildcard Map, in which the winner will guarantee their spot in the Global Finals.

Activision The format for the World Series of Warzone is a lengthy one, that will truly put competitive players to the test.

The tournament will utilize the Match Point rule used in other BR esports, such as Apex Legends.

Match Point itself is fairly easy to understand. Teams have to reach a certain points threshold, and once they’ve reached that number, they will be Match Point eligible. The first Match Point-eligible team to win a map will be declared champions.

WSOW 2024 prize pool

There will be a $1 million prize pool for World Series of Warzone 2024, and this year, all of it is being placed on the LAN Global Finals, rather than some in online qualifiers.

While the exact breakdown of the prize pool hasn’t yet been revealed, we do know that the Solo YOLO winner will get $50,000, rather than the $100,000 from previous years. This means the other $950,000 will be shared among trios at the Global Finals.

World Series rules & settings

As with any Call of Duty game, WSOW won’t be played with the game exactly as it is out of the box, and certain changes have to be made to make it more competitively viable. Here are some of the rules as well as the points breakdown.

WSOW Trios competitive settings

World Series of Warzone will feature a twist on the Battle Royale trios format with competitive settings that closely mirror those found in Ranked Resurgence. The following additional changes have been made:

Loot Items Removed:

Redeploy Pack

Reinforcement Flare

Gulag Entry Kits

Public Event Adjustments:

Circle 3: Fire Sale

No other public events will occur

WSOW Scoring

1 Elimination = 1 Point

1st place: 2x Points

2nd – 5th: 1.8x Points

6th – 10th: 1.6x Points

11th – 15th: 1.4x Points

16th – 25th: 1.2x Points

26th – 34th: 1x Points

We’ll keep this hub updated as new developments come for the World Series of Warzone, including where the Global Finals take place, the teams and players that will be participating, and more.