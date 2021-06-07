How to watch NYSL's $100K June WarzoneMania tournament: Stream, teams, format - Dexerto

The CDL’s New York Subliners are hosting a $100,000 Warzone tournament: June’s WarzoneMania. With top content creators and pros like Aydan, Vikkstar, and KaleiRenay, the event will be a big one. Here’s the stream, schedule, teams, format, and more.

Co-Ed Trios Kill Race tournament takes place from June 7-8.

All 16 teams were drafted by captains in a live snake draft.

Winning trio secure $50,000 cut of full $100,000 prize pool.

NYSL WarzoneMania Stream

The official stream for the two-day event will feature analysis by Chris Puckett and JGOD, while following different players’ POVs. You can find that stream above.

If you’d rather watch individual players, some of the top pros and creators include Aydan, Tommey, and KaleiRenay.

NYSL WarzoneMania Schedule

NYSL’s June WarzoneMania will be a two-day kill race event, meaning each day should have set hours. The first day will feature all 16 teams and the top eight will qualify for the second day.

Day 1 : June 7, 4-9 p.m. ET

: June 7, 4-9 p.m. ET Day 2: June 8, 4-9 p.m. ET

NYSL WarzoneMania Teams & Players

There was a snake draft held for this event with co-ed captains getting to choose from a stacked list of players and creators.

JGOD broke down who he thinks the tournament’s top 10 players are, but a variety are worth keeping an eye on — led by pros like Aydan, Tommey, and Fifakill.