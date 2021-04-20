NICKMERCS reveals his biggest concerns about Warzone Season 3 update - Dexerto

Streaming star Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff says he’s slightly skeptical of Warzone’s Season 3 update and is hoping for some actual map changes to Verdansk.

The start of Warzone Season 3 in Black Ops Cold War is just on the horizon, with Raven Software and Treyarch revealing some of the new content that is coming.

There are a few new operators – including a 1984’s Captain Price – new weapons, and a ‘Hunt for Adler’ event coming to Warzone with the big update.

Given that the Verdansk map is also going to change, plenty of players are understandably excited about what’s going to change. However, NICKMERCS isn’t getting his hopes up too high.

Just prior to the announcements about what’s changing in Season 3, the FaZe Clan member uploaded a video to YouTube talking about the new season.

After dishing on what info had already been leaked, Nick got into his own personal thoughts. “I’m a little skeptical, you know what I’m saying,” he said.

“I want to see some really good guns get dropped, I want to see new content. I hope this map, I know we’re going back in time on the same map but I still hope that its a lot of new and cool things,” Nick added. “I’m hopeful, I’m just not too hopeful and I don’t want to be let down again, you know what I mean.”

With not wanting to get his hopes up, the Twitch star might be referring to back to the Season 2 update where players went into things expecting a huge change. However, that just wasn’t the case, and Nick spoke out about his disappointment.

We don’t have to wait long until we see how he feels about the update, though. The new update drops on Wednesday, April 21 at 9:00 PM PT, and you can find the exact time for your own timezone, here.