When is the Warzone & Black Ops Cold War Season 3 update? Release times & download sizes

It’s only a matter of time until Season Three launches in Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War and we’ve got everything you need to know for when the two patch updates go live and the download file sizes.

There’s tons of hype surrounding the launch of Season 3 in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War, as both games will be receiving tons of new content, including massive map changes to Verdansk for the first time in a long time.

As per usual, the updates will be delivered in two separate patches on separate days – one each for Warzone and BOCW; all of the details can be found below.

Advertisement

When is the Black Ops Cold War Season 3 update?

The BOCW S3 patch will go live on Tuesday, April 20 at 9:00 PM PT, meaning it could be on April 21 depending on where you are in the world.

Black Ops Cold War Season 3 global release times:

Tuesday, April 20 9:00 PM PT 11:00 PM CT

Wednesday, April 21 12:00 AM ET 5:00 AM BST (UK) 6:00 AM CEST (Europe) 2:00 PM AEST (Australia)



When is the Warzone Season 3 update?

The Warzone S3 patch will be released following the same time schedule except a day later, on Wednesday, April 21 at 9:00 PM PT.

Warzone Season 3 update global release times:

Wednesday, April 21 9:00 PM PT 11:00 PM CT

Thursday, April 22 12:00 AM ET 5:00 AM BST (UK) 6:00 AM CEST (Europe) 2:00 PM AEST (Australia)



When does Season 3 start in Warzone & Black Ops Cold War

It’s important to note that, at least in the case of Cold War, the update’s release time is not the same as when Season 3 actually launches. The new season will officially kick off once both games have received their updates, in this on Wednesday, April 21 at 9:00 PM PT.

Season 3 global launch times:

Wednesday, April 21 9:00 PM PT 11:00 PM CT

Thursday, April 22 12:00 AM ET 5:00 AM BST (UK) 6:00 AM CEST (Europe) 2:00 PM AEST (Australia)



Season 3 update download sizes for Warzone & Black Ops Cold War

Activision have revealed the file sizes for both updates across all available platforms. Keep in mind that your download sizes might be slightly different than these, depending on how much content you have installed.

Advertisement

Black Ops Cold War Season 3 update sizes

PlayStation 5: 12.3 GB

12.3 GB PlayStation 4: 8.1 GB

8.1 GB Xbox Series X / Xbox Series S: 11.6 GB

11.6 GB Xbox One: 8.3 GB

8.3 GB PC: 13.1 GB

Warzone Season 3 update sizes

PlayStation 5: 25.6 GB

25.6 GB PlayStation 4: 25.6 GB

25.6 GB Xbox Series X / Xbox Series S: 25.9 GB

25.9 GB Xbox One: 25.9 GB

25.9 GB PC: 25.2 GB

What’s new in Season 3 of Warzone & Black Ops Cold War?

S3 is set to introduce a lot of new content and major changes to both games; a full breakdown of everything new in multiplayer and battle royale can be found via the links below: