NICKMERCS quits Warzone tournaments as cheaters run rampant

Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has revealed that he’s “done” with competitive Warzone tournaments as they’re filled cheaters and players using loopholes.

It’s an unfortunate truth that cheating and hacking in Call of Duty: Warzone has become something players are no longer surprised to see. From aimbots that lock-on to enemies from across the map, to players standing inside solid walls, it’s not uncommon to see multiple examples of hacking in every single play session.

Despite this being a serious issue in public matchmaking, it’s arguably more concerning when it begins to affect the competitive side of the game. That’s exactly what’s been happening recently, with multiple Warzone tournament contenders being accused of cheating or loopholing to find easier lobbies.

NICKMERCS has now spoken out on the topic and it looks like he’s finally done with competitive Warzone tournaments.

NICKMERCS on cheaters in competitive Warzone

On his January 20 stream, NICKMERCS voiced his opinion on the current state of competitive Warzone. He began by expressing how bad tournaments have got because of loopholers and cheaters: “now, they’re doing s**t, they’ve been doing s**t, that’s even more crazy than that, I mean dude there’s routers at play… there’s all kinds of hacks.”

Nick certainly isn’t the first big personality in the Call of Duty scene to address these problems. It was only back in December that, founder of 100 Thieves, Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag voiced his concern on stream about players using routers to find easier lobbies.

Nick’s rant continued with him questioning the purpose of these tournaments if they’re completely void of authenticity: “there’s no pride in this thing anymore man, where’s the dignity? Where’s the honor system.”

(via @WickedGoodGames)

Interestingly, Nick compares Warzone’s competitive situation with that of Fortnite, expressing that cheating becomes inevitable when there’s enough money on the table: “I told you guys, I told all of you, this is the natural evolution of these games, the same s**t happened in Fortnite.”

It’s obvious he’s has come to the end of the line with competitive Warzone until action is taken against players that are abusing exploits: “you can be apart of it, I’m not, I’m not unless there’s some extra incentive for me to play a tournament, I’m not playing.”

There’s no denying that more and more competitors are starting to use these exploits in Warzone tournaments. As Nick states, it becomes all the more difficult for players who are trying to win without the use of these cheats: “shoutout to the ones who aren’t you know, I feel bad for Tommey and Aydan and those type of players.”

(via @WickedGoodGames)

It’s no surprise that so many competitive Warzone players are beginning to lose their patience with the exploits taking place in tournaments.

We can only hope that the developers implement a better anti-cheat system and the organizers of these competitive events enforce specific rules.

In the meantime, it’s difficult to tell what the future holds for competitive Warzone with so many players using exploits to gain an advantage.