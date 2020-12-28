 Nadeshot discusses rumors Warzone players are switching regions for easier lobbies - Dexerto
Nadeshot discusses rumors Warzone players are switching regions for easier lobbies

Published: 28/Dec/2020 17:45

by Alex Garton
Instagram: @Nadeshot/Infinity Ward/Activision

There is speculation that Warzone players have been switching regions to find easier lobbies and achieve high-kill games. Matt ‘Nadeshot’ Haag discussed the rumors on stream with fellow content creator Mason ‘Symfuhny’ Lanier.

As Warzone is a Battle Royale, it provides a very different gameplay experience to Black Ops Cold War. Typically, it’s harder to get a lot of kills in Warzone as most of the players are spread out across a massive map. Of course, this is not always the case, with highly skilled players setting unbelievable kill records that seem impossible for casual players to achieve.

These records are typically set in lobbies with a lot of low-skilled players or more commonly known as bot lobbies. As matchmaking is random, it’s luck of the draw finding the perfect lobby to achieve a record-setting game.

Well, there’s speculation that some Warzone players are forcing themselves into easier lobbies by switching regions.

YouTube: Apollo432/Infinity Ward
The Warzone Solos kill record is currently held by Aydan with a total of 60 in a single match.

Nadeshot discusses region switching rumors

There’s been speculation in the Warzone community that certain players may be switching regions to find easier lobbies more frequently. By doing this, they can get extremely high-kill games consistently.

This is of course an issue for certain tournaments that judge players based on how many overall kills they can acquire over a set amount of Warzone games.

Nadeshot discussed the issue on stream with Symfuhny, stating that he’d heard a tonne of speculation that players were switching regions for easier lobbies: “Well from what I’ve heard there’s a tonne speculation that players are geo-forcing their routers into different regions so that they can have easier lobbies”.

As shown in the clip, Symfuhny does let off a little laugh after Nadeshot mentions the region switching issue. It’s difficult to tell whether this means Symfuhny knows more than he is letting on or it is just coincidental.

This does beg the question, which records have been set using this method?

Either way, this is definitely something tournament organizers should look into to maintain fairness and competitive integrity. It’s extremely important every single player in a competition is on a level playing field.

FaZe Swagg reveals which gun is “way better” than Warzone’s DMR-14

Published: 28/Dec/2020 11:02 Updated: 28/Dec/2020 11:03

by Alex Garton
Youtube: Swagg/Treyarch/Activision

The DMR-14 has been dominating Warzone and is quickly establishing itself as the most powerful weapon in the game. However, Kristopher ‘FaZe Swagg’ Lamberson may have found an alternative gun that statistically does more damage than the DMR.

Warzone’s Season 1 update has been released for just under two weeks and players have finally figured out which Black Ops Cold War weapons are the strongest.

One Black Ops Cold War gun that is garnering a bit of a reputation in Warzone is the DMR-14. The weapon has an insane amount of damage and is pinpoint accurate with the Axial Arms 3x optic. This has led a lot of Warzone players to make the DMR their default loadout and label it as the most overpowered gun in the game.

Well, FaZe Swagg has claimed he has found another Warzone weapon that’s “like the DMR-14, but way better”.

FaZe Swagg reveals better alternative to DMR-14

In his latest YouTube video, FaZe Swagg has revealed he has found another Warzone weapon that outperforms the DMR-14. Although this is a bold claim, he backs it up with a 31 kill game and even provides a full loadout for the weapon.

The gun itself is the Type 63, another tactical rifle added with the integration of Black Ops Cold War to Warzone. Swagg claims the weapon is significantly stronger than the DMR: “it literally kills faster than the DMR… it’s nuts you guys gotta see it, if you don’t believe me, try this gun out.”

Topic Start at 1:02

As Swagg states in the video, the Type 63 has a faster time to kill with shots to the body compared to the DMR. This arguably makes the weapon more consistent in short to medium range gunfights. However, it’s worth noting that the DMR performs better at longer range and does more damage with shots to the head.

Ultimately, both of the weapons do different jobs extremely well. Rather than picking between the two, having both of them in your arsenal to choose from would be the best idea.

Luckily for us, Swagg provides his exact loadout for the Type 63 during the video. There’s no doubt this combination of attachments on the weapon will help you dominate your Warzone games.

FaZe Swagg Type 63 loadout
Youtube: Swagg
Swagg has over 2 million subscribers on YouTube.

Here are the attachments you’ll want to equip to use Swagg’s Type 63:

  • Muzzle: GRU Silencer
  • Barrel: 16.4 Rapid Fire
  • Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Ergonomic Grip
  • Ammunition: 38 Rnd Speed Mag
  • Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Don’t waste any time, jump into game and try out Swagg’s Type 63 for yourself. See if you think it outperforms the DMR, or if it’s just a situational weapon for close to medium range gunfights.

Either way, hopefully, this has given you another powerful loadout to take into your Warzone games.