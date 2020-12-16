Logo
NICKMERCS explains why he's stopped playing Warzone tournaments

Published: 16/Dec/2020

by Daniel Megarry
Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has explained why he’s been put off competing in Warzone tournaments, blaming “snakes” who use questionable methods to win.

To celebrate the new Season One update for Treyarch’s hit battle royale Call of Duty: Warzone, the popular streamer shared a YouTube video where he discussed the game’s new features, such as the Rebirth Island map and a series of new weapons.

During the video, he also shared his concerns regarding tournaments in Warzone – as well as other online battle royale games – and how they’re being overrun by people cheating or bending the rules.

“I think the tournaments have turned a page for me in this game. Everybody that plays it now… I don’t know man, it’s just a little questionable. There’s a lot of snakes in the grass. It got weird man,” he said.

Topic starts at 2:25

NICKMERCS – who recently called for fire shotguns to be removed from Warzone completely – went on to compare the situation to the tournaments that take place in Epic Games’ Fortnite: Battle Royale.

“Same thing happened to Fortnite, man. To play those tournaments, these kids have routers so they can only connect to certain locations and you get a bunch of bots in your Kill Race tournament. That’s where I’m out man, I’m not doing that sh*t,” he said.

“Fortnite was the same f***ing way. It got to a point where the whole thing was filled with… yes, sure, there’s the Aydans and the Tommeys who are undeniably incredible and they deserve all the love.

“But then there are these little f***ing snakes, they’re everywhere, and they’re cheating and they’re bullsh**ting, and it’s just not something you want to be a part of.”

How to unlock Hazardous Krig 6 blueprint in Warzone Season 1 update

Published: 16/Dec/2020

by Alex Garton
The new Rebirth Island map has provided Warzone players with a set of challenges to complete for various rewards and unlocks. Here’s how you can get your hands on the ‘Hazardous’ Krig blueprint.

Season 1 of Warzone has finally arrived and players are dropping into the new Rebirth Island map as we speak. Luckily for us, Treyarch has added a few incentives to take part in the action and jump into the new map.

Players can unlock rewards through completing in-game challenges exclusive to Rebirth Island. These rewards include the ‘Noxious’ RPD and the ‘Hazardous’ Krig blueprints.

The new Rebirth Island map has not replaced Verdansk, players can choose between the two.

How to get the ‘Hazardous’ Krig blueprint

In order to unlock the ‘Hazardous’ Krig, you’ll need to complete all 16 of the in-game Rebirth Island challenges. Don’t expect to complete all of these tasks overnight as some of them will require a lot of time to tick off.

All Rebirth Island Challenges

  • Pilot a vehicle for 20 minutes on Rebirth Island
  • Complete any 30 contracts on Rebirth Island
  • Buy 30 Killstreak items on Rebirth Island
  • Collect 200 piles of plunder from the ground on Rebirth Island
  • Open 100 crates on Rebirth Island
  • Collect your loadout 20 times on Rebirth Island
  • Place in the top 30% 5 times on Rebirth Island
  • Get 300 kills with a Common weapon on Rebirth Island
  • Get 30 kills with a legendary weapon on Rebirth Island
  • Get 2 kills or assists while in a vehicle on Rebirth Island
  • Destroy 1 vehicle carrying enemies on Rebirth Island
  • Use 50 armor plates on Rebirth Island
  • Place in the 30% 15 times on Rebirth Island
  • Place in the top 30% 30 times on Rebirth Island
  • Get a kill before the first circle closes 1 time on Rebirth Island
  • Kill 100 Downed enemies on Rebirth Island

It’s worth noting along the way to completing all of these challenges, you’ll also earn the ‘Noxious’ RPD blueprint. This reward is specifically tied to the ‘Place in the top 30% 30 times on Rebirth Island‘ challenge.

A lot of the challenges can be completed over time by just playing the new map.

So, you now know how to unlock two incredible looking blueprints for Season 1 of Warzone. Fingers crossed, Treyarch will give players more opportunities in the future to earn free blueprints through in-game challenges.

For all the latest on Warzone’s Season 1, make sure you check out our live blog Warzone Season 1 live blog here.