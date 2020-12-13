Logo
NICKMERCS calls for fire shotguns to be removed from Warzone completely

Published: 13/Dec/2020 12:53

by Daniel Cleary
Nickmercs and shotgun from warzone
Nickmercs / Activision

Popular content creator Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has called for the dragon’s breath fire shotgun attachment to be totally removed in the next Warzone season.

Despite initial delays, Warzone will soon be integrated with Black Ops Cold War, which will unlock a whole new arsenal of weapons for players to choose between in the battle royale mode.

While Warzone’s weapon meta has changed quite a bit since its release on March 10, the fire shotgun attachment has been extremely overpowered in Season 6, with the likes of the R-90 becoming a popular choice in recent months.

R-90 shotgun loadout in Warzone
Infinity Ward
The Dragon’s Breath Rounds ammo type has been controversial in Warzone.

The shotgun’s high fire rate and lasting damage can be incredibly difficult to deal with up-close, and now many players, including Twitch star NICKMERCS, have called for changes to be made to the ammunition type.

In his latest video, Nickmercs took a moment to address the issues with the weapon class in Warzone and even called upon Infinity Ward devs to make some changes ahead of Cold War’s Season One.

“The hope is that a lot of these guns in Warzone right now are going to get nerfed,” he explained, pointing out the semi-auto shotgun in particular, “the big hope is the R90 goes bye-bye!”

But NICKMERCS claimed that a nerf would not even be enough to fix the issue, adding, “It can’t just be an R9 nerf, they nerf the R9 and everyone goes back to the Origin. It needs to be a dragon breath nerf: take it out.”

“Shotguns are already something else, you put a little fire on every shell and it turns into a whole nother thing,” the content creator revealed.

As of now, it is unclear if Infinity Ward has any intentions of removing the dragon’s breath attachment or even nerfing the ammunition type ahead of Cold War’s Season One.

While no changes have been confirmed, the new Cold War weapons, which are expected to be added on December 16, could be enough to shake up the meta in Warzone.

CoD Mobile reveals new Snowy Area coming to BR map

Published: 13/Dec/2020 11:20

by Daniel Cleary
Activision

Activision has confirmed the release of a new snowy point-of-interest coming to Call of Duty: Mobile’s Battle Royale map in the upcoming Season 13 update.

With each new season in CoD Mobile, Activision introduces plenty of changes, such as new maps, weapons, and more to keep the game fresh for its players.

CoD Mobile is already approaching Season 13, and with just a few days remaining until its release, the developers have surprised fans with an early look at one of the biggest changes.

downhill map in black ops 2
Treyarch / Activision
The teaser looks a lot like Downhill – a DLC map from Black Ops 2.

Activision has confirmed that the Battle Royale map will be receiving yet another update, and they revealed an early look at a new POI, which is covered in snow.

The Cod Mobile devs shared an image of this location, which features some ski lifts, a lodge, and some ski slopes added to the BR map’s terrain.

It is possible that this ski lift change could add some new dynamic elements to the map, and it would make for some interesting gameplay around the new POI.

Some CoD players have already pointed out the similarities with the classic Downhill DLC map from Black Ops 2, initially suggesting that it would return as a multiplayer map.

But, after some speculation, Call of Duty: Mobile confirmed that this is simply a new area for the BR map instead: “this is actually from an updated section of the main Battle Royale map.”

This new area is expected to be added next to the Dormitory POI on the north side of the map, but it is still subject to change ahead of the Season 13 update.

It is also unclear if the BR map will be extended to accommodate this new area or if it will simply be adapted to the current scale of CoD Mobile’s map.

These new changes will all be added in Season 13, which is expected to be released on December 21.