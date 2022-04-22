NICKMERCS calls Warzone “shambles” and roasts devs over anti-cheat

Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff was one of Warzone’s most popular streamers before leaving the game behind for Apex Legends but the star streamer is once again airing his grievances with the game.

There are not many people in the world who have played more matches of Warzone than NICKMERCS, so when he speaks up about the game, fans tend to listen.

In signature fashion, his latest tirade about the game was brutally honest and takes aim at the two most-hyped features of the Warzone Pacific era.

NICKMERCS roasts Warzone’s anti-cheat system

It’s no secret that the former grinder has fallen out with the game since the switch from Verdansk ’84 to Caldera, but in a new Twitter exchange, Nick didn’t hold back his feelings at all.

He specifically took aim at the switch from Verdansk to Caldera as well as the rollout of Ricochet, Call of Duty’s anti-cheat system.

He said: “The new map missed. The WW2 wrap is and always has been trash, & the Anticheat was some April fools s**t for likes & retweets.”

The streamer isn’t alone in those feelings either. Fans from around the community have been calling for a big changeup to the game for months, but outside of the upcoming map changes for the Godzilla vs. Kong event, there’s been no indication from Raven Software that they’ll get their wish.

For now, it looks like Nick will be sticking it out in Apex Legends, where he’s currently attempting a run in the pro scene alongside Deeds and Lewda.