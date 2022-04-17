NICKMERCS further proves haters wrong by making Apex Pro League qualifier finals

After announcing his intention to try and make the Apex Legends Global Series, streamer NICKMERCS has proved the doubters wrong by advancing into the ALGS Last Chance Qualifiers Final.

In March of 2022, NICKMERCS said it was his “purpose” to eventually play in the ALGS ⁠— Apex’s competitive ecosystem that gives any player and team a chance to compete at the highest levels.

Since committing to getting in the ALGS, Nick’s stream content has heavily focused on Apex Legends. There were plenty of people hating on the influencer though, accusing him of being carried by his teammates: Deeds and Lewda.

However, on April 16 he made his doubters eat their words, as the Tripods made it into the finals of the ALGS Last Chance Qualifier in May.

NICKMERCS keeps ALGS dreams alive

QUALIFIED BABY! 4TH PLACE & 7 MF POINTS SECURED FOR THE ALGS LCQ1 FINALS ON MAY 5TH! LFG! S/O TO FAM FR, 60,000, WILD. #MFAM pic.twitter.com/lRgo7NFioC — FaZe Nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) April 16, 2022

In the Last Chance Qualifiers NICKMERCS, Deeds, and Lewda ended up finishing fourth and automatically qualified for the finals on May 5.

The clip in the above tweet is only a small taste of how dialed in Nick and his teammates were during the tournament. After making the cut, the streamer’s mentions were full of congratulations from his fellow streamers and those in the esports scene.

“I’m not trolling I clicked on ur stream right when this happened – moving difffff,” TimtheTatman replied.

LAST CHANCE QUALIFIER #1 for the $2 million ALGS Championship 🔥 Here’s how it works: pic.twitter.com/lphoXZ5XYw — #MFAM Central (@MFAMCentral) April 16, 2022

So what’s next for Nick and his teammates now? First, they’ll have to make it through the Last Chance Finals, and if they’re able to do that, they’ll qualify for the $2 million ALGS Championship in July.

For the streamer, the prize money might just be a nice silver lining, if they do make it to the tournament. In Nick’s case, simply proving he’s able to make it is the top prize of them all.