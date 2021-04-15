New Warzone Season 3 Nuke Radiation Zones are turning players into Zombies - Dexerto

With Season 3 just around the corner in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War & Warzone, Raven Software have added new Radiation Zones to Prison and Shipwreck that turn players into zombies if they spend too much time inside.

A lot is happening in Verdansk and fast, as Warzone prepares of the launch of Season 3 and all of the new content and major changes its expected to bring to the battle royale.

On April 15, Activision announced that the ongoing zombie contamination on Verdansk had reached 100%, leading to the addition of giant Radiation Zones, indicated on the map with giant red circles around the logo for radiation/nuclear activity.

Once you’re inside the boundaries of the circles, everything suddenly takes on a greenish hue, which is the radiation that also deals damage, meaning you can die if you spend too much time inside.

Breaking: Ship Wreck & Prison in Verdansk are no longer fully accessible….trying to land there puts you into a nuclear area where you take damage. #Warzone pic.twitter.com/cJ274XyQh7 — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) April 15, 2021

April 15 Warzone Nuke Radiation Zones: Shipwreck & Prison

The first two zones were placed around the Shipwreck and Prison points of interest, which also happen to be the first two POIs that had zombies when the outbreak first began at the start of Season 2.

Whether or not that is a coincidence remains to be seen; if it’s not and Raven are following the same pattern as the outbreak, then the next zones will most likely be at Hospital and Downtown.

Warzone Nuke Radiation Zones turning players into Zombies

Dealing damage is not the only thing these radioactive areas do; for those who are playing Warzone in a non-solo playlist, if you end up dying from the radiation, you actually turn into a full-on zombie!

As a zombie, you are able to run faster, not die from fall damage, and have several special abilities: Charged Jump, Gas Grenade, and EMP Blast.

If you die in the new Radiation zones on Warzone, you turn into a Zombie… pic.twitter.com/bYGpYdYdBC — JackFrags (@jackfrags) April 15, 2021

All of this is leading to the launch of Season 3, which many expect will kick off with a massive ‘Nuke Event’ that dataminers have been leaking and teasing for quite a while now.

Thanks to recent leaks, we already know that the next iteration of Verdansk will take everything back to the 1980s, so this seems to be yet another sign of preparation for that transition.