New Warzone Ricochet “weapon disarm” anti-cheat feature revealed to stop hackers

The Call of Duty Warzone devs have unveiled a new feature that is guaranteed to make hackers lose their minds… and their guns.

Warzone has had quite the history of cheaters plaguing the battle royale, but Activision has sought to rectify this through their anti-cheat RICOCHET.

Now, as the fight against cheaters continues and with both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 on the horizon, Activision has revealed the next step, a new Disarm feature.

As the name implies, Activision is looking to implement strict gun control measures by taking away anything hackers can use to damage their opponents.

Warzone Disarm feature explained

In a new blog post, the devs discussed Disarm, explaining how when cheaters are detected, their guns and even their fists will be taken from them.

“We don’t expect many clips of this to find their way online, but we have seen it in action and the reactions from cheaters are always priceless,” they said, while sharing a video of what a disarm looks like.

In the video, a cheater has their gun and hands completely disappear, rendering them unable to shoot, switch weapons, or even melee.

RICOCHET has a new feature that will automatically disarm a player if they are suspected of cheating. #Warzone pic.twitter.com/93pMcLMKHA — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) June 16, 2022

According to the devs, the main reason for this stemmed from one simple problem: cheaters having any level of lethality.

“The aim for mitigations is to keep cheaters in-game to analyze their data while reducing their ability to impact a legitimate player’s experience. The data above shows that as mitigations are active, we see a reduction in cheater reports,” they added.

We’ll have to see how effective this new strategy is, especially as we gear up for Warzone 2 in the months ahead.