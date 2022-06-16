 New Warzone Ricochet "weapon disarm" anti-cheat feature revealed to stop hackers - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

New Warzone Ricochet “weapon disarm” anti-cheat feature revealed to stop hackers

Published: 16/Jun/2022 20:36

by Michael Gwilliam
Activision

Share

Warzone

The Call of Duty Warzone devs have unveiled a new feature that is guaranteed to make hackers lose their minds… and their guns.

Warzone has had quite the history of cheaters plaguing the battle royale, but Activision has sought to rectify this through their anti-cheat RICOCHET.

Now, as the fight against cheaters continues and with both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 on the horizon, Activision has revealed the next step, a new Disarm feature.

As the name implies, Activision is looking to implement strict gun control measures by taking away anything hackers can use to damage their opponents.

Warzone firefight
Activision
Cheaters will literally lose their arms.

Warzone Disarm feature explained

In a new blog post, the devs discussed Disarm, explaining how when cheaters are detected, their guns and even their fists will be taken from them.

Advertisement

“We don’t expect many clips of this to find their way online, but we have seen it in action and the reactions from cheaters are always priceless,” they said, while sharing a video of what a disarm looks like.

In the video, a cheater has their gun and hands completely disappear, rendering them unable to shoot, switch weapons, or even melee.

According to the devs, the main reason for this stemmed from one simple problem: cheaters having any level of lethality.

“The aim for mitigations is to keep cheaters in-game to analyze their data while reducing their ability to impact a legitimate player’s experience. The data above shows that as mitigations are active, we see a reduction in cheater reports,” they added.

Advertisement

We’ll have to see how effective this new strategy is, especially as we gear up for Warzone 2 in the months ahead.

Advertisement
Advertisement