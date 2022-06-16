Warzone anti-cheat bans over 180,000 cheaters, but devs send warning for MW2

The Call of Duty anti-cheat has caught nearly 200,000 hackers in two months as the Ricochet team at Activision looks ahead to Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2 in the near future.

Though the effort to stymie cheaters has proven to be effective in some capacity, Warzone and Vanguard players have been reeling with the amount of hackers still prevalent across different modes or matches.

For the time being, Ricochet devs are putting their heads down to get to work on mitigation tactics to derail hackers. Still, the team was open about what the limitations that come with battling malicious players as the MW2 and Warzone 2.0 launch looms.

Taking down hackers is a constant battle and that’s what the Activision anti-cheat department wants players to understand heading into the next era of CoD.

In a June 16 blog, the devs gave more insight about how they’re putting a stop to the cheaters still miring the Warzone and Vanguard experience and how far we have left to go.

Since late April, Call of Duty’s Ricochet defense has caught over 180,000 cheaters across both titles, with a lot of work still left to do.

To continue this progress, Activision’s anti-cheat department asks players to manually report as many hackers as they can while making sure every legitimate account is backed by two-factor authentication.

“RICOCHET Anti-Cheat continues to get smarter and better as time progresses,” they said, addressing what people can expect from Ricochet in Warzone 2.0 and MW2. “Will you encounter cheaters? Sadly, perhaps yes, but we are working endlessly to be faster and better to get them out of the game (by force or by annoyance) and let you focus on fun.”

Now with months of learnings and thousands banned, we’ll have to wait and see how Call of Duty’s anti-cheat performs as the future of the franchise isn’t far away from releasing.