MW3 & Warzone Altered Strain event: Start date, rewards, more

MW3 and Warzone’s Altered Strain event is here as part of Season 4 Reloaded, so here is everything you need to know about it.

Season 4 Reloaded brought with it new content, from the Reclaimer 18 Shotgun and Sledgehammer melee weapon to a new map in Incline, not to mention the Bit Party playlist bringing a retro take to Favela.

Also, in continuation of Season 4’s Critical Countdown event is the new Altered Strain event. This guide goes over everything you need to know.

When does MW3 & Warzone’s Altered Strain event start?

The Altered Strain event begins on June 26, 2024, and will run until July 24 in MW3 and Warzone.

This gives players four weeks to complete the event, which should be enough time for most to get all the rewards by then.

Article continues after ad

How to earn rewards from MW3 & Warzone’s Altered Strain event?

To earn all the rewards in the Altered Strain event, you will need to collect “altered DNA samples” from dead enemies and Loot Caches, just like in the Critical Countdown event.

Article continues after ad

Activision You will need to collect Altered DNA samples to complete the event

As of the event’s release, only one of the four Master Challenges is available in full.

All rewards from MW3 & Warzone’s Altered Strain event

Below you can find all the rewards, with their requirements:

Mastery Challenge 1

Double XP Token – Collect 390 Ade-OGT (blue) DNA samples Double Weapon XP Token – Collect 780 Ade-OGT (blue) DNA samples Double Battle Pass XP Token – Collect 1,560 Ade-OGT (blue) DNA samples Double Weapon XP Token – Collect 3,125 Ade-OGT (blue) DNA samples Double Weapon XP Token – Collect 5,250 Ade-OGT (blue) DNA samples Double Battle Pass XP Token – Collect 12,500 Ade-OGT (blue) DNA samples

Mastery Challenge 2

First Strike Mutation Augmentation – Collect 780 Cyto-RCG (orange) DNA samples Pet Strain Charm – Collect 1,560 Cyto-RCG (orange) DNA samples [Coming soon] Class Pet Emblem – Collect 3,125 Cyto-RCG (orange) DNA samples [Coming soon] Flop Shot Mutation Augmentation – Collect 6,250 Cyto-RCG (orange) DNA samples [Coming soon] Double XP Token – Collect 12,500 Cyto-RCG (orange) DNA samples

Master Challenge 3

[Coming soon] Repocket Mutation Augmentation – Collect 1,200 TBA (green) DNA samples [Coming soon] You Tried! Calling Card – Collect 2,340 TBA (green) DNA samples [Coming soon] Mutation Station Large Decal – Collect 4,675 TBA (green) DNA samples [Coming soon] Attuned Mutation Augmentation – Collect 9,350 TBA (green) DNA samples

Mastery Challenge 4

[Coming soon] Galvanized Mutation Augmentation – Collect 1,560 TBA (red) DNA samples [Coming soon] Battle Pass Tier Skip – Collect 3,125 TBA (red) DNA samples [Coming soon] Dendritic Devastation Camo – Collect 6,250 TBA (red) DNA samples

Once all the Mastery Challenges have been completed, you will unlock the Strand and Slaughter Weapon Blueprint for the SOA Subverter Battle Rifle.