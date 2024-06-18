MW3 x Warzone Fallout Vault Dwellers event: Start date, bundle, rewards, more

Fallout finally arrives to Call of Duty, with an event for players to earn rewards. Here are the full details on the Vault Dwellers event in MW3 and Warzone.

After many leaks and rumors, Fallout is finally hitting MW3 and Warzone. Bethesda’s hit RPG series, and Prime Video’s hit show, brings new skins and weapon blueprints based on Fallout.

There will also be a weeklong event for players to participate in, functioning nearly identical to the prior Mobile Suit Gundam event.

The MW3 and Warzone Fallout: Vault Dwellers event starts on June 20, 2024, at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST and will end on June 26 at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET / 4 PM BST. Season 4 Reloaded is anticipated to start on June 26, so this gives players a week to gather all the rewards tied to the event.

MW3 & Warzone’s Fallout Vault Dwellers bundle

The crossover brings one bundle, which includes over 15 items. The price of the bundle is currently under wraps, but here’s the full content players can expect:

Four “Vault 141” Operator Skins

“Atomic Disintegrator” HRM-9 Weapon Blueprint

“Vault-Tec Approved” M16 Weapon Blueprint

“Let’s Do This!” and “Fatman” Charms

“Wasteland Workshop” Calling Card

“You’re Special” Large Decal

“Vault-Tec Engineer” Emblem

“Nuka-Cola Spacer” Sticker

Six Loading Screens including “Nuka-Cola,” “Please Stand By,” “Survivors’ Journey,” “Sanctuary Hills,” “Vault 141,” and “Restoring Democracy”

All Fallout: Vault Dwellers event rewards

As mentioned, the Fallout: Vault Dwellers event will work similarly to the Mobile Suit Gundam event. Players will have to earn XP across all of CoD’s modes and will be rewarded via certain milestones.

At this moment, it’s unconfirmed how much XP will be needed per reward. The official blog release shared that wearing the Vault Dweller skins will dish out additional XP gains, however, those skins are part of a paid bundle.

Here are all of the rewards confirmed so far, which we will update when the full event goes live:

“New California Republic” Large Decal

“Nuka-Cola Caps” Emblem

“Slocum’s Joe” Sticker

“Nuka-Cola” Charm

“Nuka-Cola Quantum” Weapon Camo

With that, you’re all caught up on the event. Be sure to check out our Season 4-related content such as all the weekly challenges, the best setups for MW3, or the meta loadouts for Warzone.