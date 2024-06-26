Modern Warfare 3 Retro Warfare event: Start date, rewards, more

Modern Warfare 3’s Retro Warfare event is coming in Season 4 Reloaded, so here is everything you need to know about its start date, rewards, and more.

MW3 is gearing up for Season 4 Reloaded, and with it comes new content including a new core map in Incline, the Reclaimer 18 shotgun and the Sledgehammer finally coming, along with new updates to Zombies.

With the new update also comes an event, Retro Warfare, with the Bit Party playlist and an event inspired by it. So here is everything you need to know about MW3’s Retro Warfare event before it gets underway.

When does MW3 Retro Warfare event start?

MW3’s Retro Warfare is set to begin on June 26, 2024, and run until July 3.

This means it will arrive on the day Season 4 Reloaded kicks off, with players having a week to grind for all the rewards.

How to earn MW3 Retro Warfare’s rewards?

To earn the rewards from the MW3 Retro Warfare event, you will simply need to earn XP by playing matches, which means you’ll easily unlock all of it by playing normally.

Activision Equipping the Operators from the 8-Bit Blitz bundle will give you bonus XP

In total, there will be 10 different rewards for players to earn, and as usual with these events, each reward is tied to a different XP milestone.

As the Season 4 Reloaded blog outlines, if you want to get all the rewards faster, you can get an XP boost by equipping any of the Operators from the Tracer Pack: 8-Bit Blitz Bundle.

MW3 Retro Warfare rewards

As of now, we don’t know what the rewards for the Retro Warfare event will be until the event kicks off officially. However, just like every other event so far, it’s expected there will be a camo at the end, and since this is an event all about the Bit-Party playlist, it will likely be a pixel-themed camo.

Just like other events, there will be a plethora of other rewards, such as calling cards, emblems, weapon stickers, and more, but we will update you here when we know more.